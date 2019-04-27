One Night For One Drop Imagined By Cirque Du Soleil Raises Over Six Million Dollars

One Drop is thrilled to announce the final results of One Night for One Drop imagined by Cirque du Soleil presented by MGM Resorts International and COLGATE. More than $6 million were raised by the generous support of the foundation's partners and donors during the seventh annual philanthropic event held inside the "O" Theatre at Bellagio Resort & Casino on March 8, 2019.

The evening spotlighted an exclusive lineup of six spectacular live auction items and experiences that raised over $1.35 million, in addition to funds from ticket sales and donations, totaling more than $6 million. For the first time ever, this year's sold-out event was featured on CBS Television Network and the one-hour, primetime special garnered more than two million views, creating further awareness and advocacy for access to safe water around the globe. All proceeds will directly support One Drop's safe water access initiatives in some of the world's most vulnerable communities, as well as educational efforts throughout the Las Vegas community.

One Night for One Drop imagined by Cirque du Soleil, co-written and directed by André Kasten and Leah Moyer, mesmerized the 1,800 spectators with an emotional production that included award-winning film score composer Hans Zimmer, celebrated Las Vegas headliner Blue Man Group, internationally recognized choreographers Andrew Winghart and Alexander Ekman, as well as world-renowned creatives Keone and Mari. The performers, who all generously volunteered their time, took the audience on an empathetic journey, drawing inspiration from human connection, friendship, beauty, nature, love and loss, in an aquatic ambiance.





