Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7

Due to high demand, comedian and resident headliner Nate Bargatze announced today an additional performance of "The Be Funny" Tour to his June appearances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can now see Bargatze on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. before his back-to-back shows on Friday, June 9, 2023 and Saturday, June 10, 2023. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public this Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Limited tickets remain for Bargatze's shows on Friday, June 9, 2023 and Saturday, June 10, 2023. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his's 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third 1-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World!, on Amazon Prime.

In 2020, the comedian launched his weekly podcast, Nateland. The podcast tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyer. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. He also appeared on the cover of Variety's annual comedy issue in 2022.