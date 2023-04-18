Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7

Limited tickets remain for Bargatze's shows on Friday, June 9, 2023 and Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7

Due to high demand, comedian and resident headliner Nate Bargatze announced today an additional performance of "The Be Funny" Tour to his June appearances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can now see Bargatze on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. before his back-to-back shows on Friday, June 9, 2023 and Saturday, June 10, 2023. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public this Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Limited tickets remain for Bargatze's shows on Friday, June 9, 2023 and Saturday, June 10, 2023. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his's 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third 1-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World!, on Amazon Prime.

In 2020, the comedian launched his weekly podcast, Nateland. The podcast tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyer. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. He also appeared on the cover of Variety's annual comedy issue in 2022.




Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26
Open-Door Playhouse founder and artistic director Bernadette Armstrong directs actors Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher in Woman on the 97th Floor.
Feature: AMERICAS GOT TALENT PRESENTS SUPER STARS LIVE Bringing the Best Acts to the Stage Photo
Feature: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT PRESENTS SUPER STARS LIVE Bringing the Best Acts to the Stage
On June 21, 2006, America’s Got Talent (AGT) premiered on NBC to showcase undiscovered talent. The fantastic success of the show continues with a live stage show, America’s Got Talent Presents Super Stars Live, performing in the Luxor Theater at the Luxor.
Nevada Ballet Theatre Closes its 22-23 Performance Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ Photo
Nevada Ballet Theatre Closes its 22-23 Performance Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ
Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) closes its 2022-2023 Performance Season with the Las Vegas premiere of Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz. Running from May 13 through May 21 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with ten performances.
BravoCon Coming to Vegas in 2023 With Andy Cohen, Housewives & More Photo
BravoCon Coming to Vegas in 2023 With Andy Cohen, Housewives & More
Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the ultra-exclusive weekend, promising more VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes access to the best of all things Bravo. “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the neon lights where audiences can savor every drop of tea spilled in Sin City.

More Hot Stories For You


Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7
April 18, 2023

Due to high demand, comedian and resident headliner Nate Bargatze announced today an additional performance of “The Be Funny” Tour to his June appearances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can now see Bargatze on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8 p.m..
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26
April 18, 2023

Open-Door Playhouse founder and artistic director Bernadette Armstrong directs actors Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher in Woman on the 97th Floor.
Nevada Ballet Theatre Closes its 22-23 Performance Season With THE WIZARD OF OZNevada Ballet Theatre Closes its 22-23 Performance Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ
April 13, 2023

Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) closes its 2022-2023 Performance Season with the Las Vegas premiere of Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz. Running from May 13 through May 21 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with ten performances.
'Sphere Experiences' Will Debut This Fall With Unique Production POSTCARDS FROM EARTH'Sphere Experiences' Will Debut This Fall With Unique Production POSTCARDS FROM EARTH
April 11, 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has announced “Sphere Experiences,” one of the core content categories to be featured at Sphere, the Company's next-generation entertainment medium opening this fall in Las Vegas.
Jordan Davis Brings His 'Damn Good Time' Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For One-Night-Only, October 21Jordan Davis Brings His 'Damn Good Time' Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For One-Night-Only, October 21
April 10, 2023

Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis has announced his DAMN GOOD TIME Tour, which will kick off this August (8/31) in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day Weekend (9/1), Philadelphia (10/5), New York (10/6) and Boston (10/7), before wrapping in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, in October (10/21).
share