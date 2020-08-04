Local Resident Scores $10,000+ On A Bingo Hotball Jackpot At Sam's Town Las Vegas

A local resident turned a recent visit to Sam's Town into a more than $10,000 payday.

Local resident Roy turned a recent visit to Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall's Bingo Room into a more than $10,000 payday on Saturday, August 1.

On August 1, Sam's Town added more than $64,000 to the August Hotball Jackpot prize pool, and the lucky winner hit a $10,082 hotball jackpot during the 7 p.m. session.

Bingo players will have more opportunities to win more than $10,000 hotball jackpots throughout the month during Sam's Town's August Hotball Jackpot promotion. To learn more about Sam's Town's bingo promotions, visit www.samstownlv.com/casino-gaming/bingo.

