Las Vegas Philharmonic Returns to the Stage with Live Music This Month

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) returns to the stage for a live performance on Saturday, October 23rd at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Marking the 23rd season of the LVP, Music Director Donato Cabrera has selected music, composers and artists that celebrate humanity's indomitable spirit to not only survive, but to thrive when faced with adversity. The first live public performance for the orchestra since March 2020 will welcome audiences and the LVP musicians back to share in a musical experience with unprecedented fanfare. American Cellist Joshua Roman will make his debut as the LVP's first Artist-In-Residence as he takes the stage with the orchestra to perform Dvořák's spirited cello concerto.

"I am thrilled to return to live music for and with our Las Vegas community. I have deeply missed the energy of performing with my colleagues and bringing beautiful music to our audiences", enthuses Donato Cabrera, music director. "Additionally, I am especially excited to introduce our new artist-in-residence, Joshua Roman, through the grand gestures, and yet intimate sentiments of Dvořák's incredible Cello Concerto. It's time to come together, heal, and celebrate, and there's no better tonic than live music, performed by your symphony orchestra."

Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guests will host a pre-concert conversation one hour prior to performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music. All ticketholders are invited to attend and participate in the discussion, which offers deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhances the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlists for each performance can be found here: https://lvphil.org/concerts/orchestral-series/.