Las Vegas Celebrates Jokesters Comedy Club Day

As a way to say thank you to all their fans, Jokesters Comedy Club is celebrating their 1000th Show by offering $10 tickets with the code "1000" for the entire month of September. In honor of their 1000th show, Mayor Carolyn Goodman honors Don Barnhart by proclaiming Jokesters Comedy Club Day in Las Vegas and we're having media night September 5th.

"The Mayor proclaimed August 31st as Jokesters Comedy Club Day so wanted to do something to thank our fans", said resident headliner Don Barnhart. "Thousand dollar tickets seemed way to high, 100 seemed a little lofty so we though ten bucks would be ideal. We've stacked the show with some of our regulars and have special guests scheduled to drop in as well and we're celebrating by having our media night on Sept 5that 10:30PM at Jokesters inside The D Hotel & Casino.

From the office of the Mayor by virtue of the authority given to me by the laws of the state of Nevada and by the charter of the city of Las Vegas, I Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of the city of Nevada, do hereby proclaim August 31, 2019 as Jokesters Comedy Club Day in the city of Las Vegas on the anniversary of its 1,000th show. Congratulations on the milestone. Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike at the D Hotel and Casino in fabulous downtown Las Vegas. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond.

Jokesters Comedy Club Day media night featuring resident headliner Don Barnhart along with Derek Richards, Rick D'Elia, Kathleen Dunbar and special guest comedians, drink specials, tee shirt and CD giveaways and much more.



Jokesters Comedy Club features live, professional standup comedy 7 nights a week in Downtown Las Vegas. Located inside The D Hotel & Casino, shows run nightly at 10:30PM.

Jokesters Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with a rotating cast of professional comics opening the show. With Barnhart's depth and popularity in the comedy community, visiting celebrities will often drop by after their shows to join Don onstage and even do some "Whose Line Is It Anyway" style of improvisation after the main show.

Named "Best New Show" by Vegas.com, Jokesters received the 2018 "Best of Las Vegas" Comedy Club by the Las Vegas Review Journal and is up for 5 different awards in the 2019 contest. Jokesters Comedy Club also showcases comedians from around the world and many that you may have seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The Tonight Show, Conan, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon and more.

Don Barnhart just released his Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" (with over 4 million viewers) and clips of his videos are going viral. "Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Showtime is 10:30pm nightly and seating is on a first come, first served basis and begins at approximately 10:15. Tickets start at $29.99 and they also offer VIP Seating, groups sales, holiday and celebration packages.

Jokesters Comedy Club is located on the 2nd floor in The D Casino Hotel Showroom, which is home to Ivory Star Productions and Friends! The Musical Parody, Marriage Can Be Murder, Defending the Caveman and Laughternoon.

You can pre-purchase the $10 ticket special the entire month of September online or at the box office with the code "1000" at: http://www.JokestersLasVegas.com or by calling the box office at 702-388-2111





