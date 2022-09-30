Las Vegas CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Productions Announce Shows Through June 2023

Following the monumental success of the producer's global return, Cirque du Soleil has announced schedules for all six Las Vegas resident shows, including "O," KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, Mad Apple and Mystère for January - June 2023.

The newly released schedules solidify Cirque du Soleil's continued legacy in Las Vegas and is set to amaze even more audiences through next year and beyond. Cirque du Soleil made its Las Vegas debut in 1993 and has reached new heights in live entertainment with acrobatic stunts, whimsical costumes and unprecedented stagecraft.

Tickets can be purchased online at cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas-shows. Mystère tickets for 2023 will go on sale in the coming weeks.

"O" at Bellagio Resort & Casino

Inspired by infinity and the elegance of water, "O" combines incredible acrobatics and synchronized swimming to create an experience like no other. The breathtaking spectacular weaves an aquatic tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance in the hallmark production offered exclusively at Bellagio Resort & Casino. "O" delivers a must-see experience in Las Vegas with its spectacular acrobats and synchronized swimmers, including Olympians who perform 60-foot-high dives into a 1.5 million-gallon pool.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

DARK DAYS

Monday - Tuesday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Feb. 12

April 12 - 16

June 18

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

Feb. 7

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $79

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

· Call 702-693-7068 or 800-963-9634

· Go to cirquedusoleil.com/O or bellagio.com

KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Live at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The epic production takes adventure to an all-new level as world-class performers enthrall audiences with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics punctuated by immersive technology.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Saturday - Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

7 p.m. shows only:

Jan. 23

Feb. 27 - 28

April 3

May 21

DARK DAYS

Thursday and Friday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Jan. 3 - 4, 28 - 31

Feb. 1, 4 - 8, 12

March 29

May 6 - 10

June 14

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $69

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

· Call 702-891-3140 or 800-963-9634

· Go to cirquedusoleil.com/ka or mgmgrand.com

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

Located at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, LOVE by Cirque du Soleil celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles through enhanced versions of timeless, original recordings, dazzling acrobatics and high-energy choreography. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip and is set to a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack coupled with extraordinary sound and visuals.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

7 p.m. shows only:

Jan. 25 - 26

Feb. 2, 8 - 9, 22 - 23

April 19

DARK DAYS

Sunday - Monday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Jan. 3 - 7

March 21

May 2 - 6

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $69

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

· Call 702-792-7735 or 800-963-9634

· Go to cirquedusoleil.com/love or mirage.com

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Hailed by Rolling Stone as "A virtual parade of 'wow' moments," Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying combination of thrilling acrobatic stunts, heart-pumping choreography and visual effects. The hit show is inspired by the King of Pop and features his acclaimed music in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound theater. Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

DARK DAYS

Tuesday and Wednesday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Jan. 5, 12 - 16, 19 - 23

Feb. 12

April 3

May 18 - 22

June 5

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $69

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

Call 702-632-7593 or 800-963-9634

Go to cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one or mandalaybay.com

Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Mad Apple is a delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of New York-inspired acrobatics, music, dance, magic and comedy. Celebrating the city that never sleeps, Mad Apple transports audiences to New York's wildest night out and rewrites the script on Las Vegas entertainment with a dynamic range of talent all set to the backdrop of the Big Apple.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Friday - Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

DARK DAYS

Wednesday - Thursday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Feb. 10 - 14

April 17 - 18

June 9 - 13

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $59

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

Call 877-632-7400 or 702-632-7580

Go to cirquedusoleil.com/mad-apple or newyorknewyork.com

Children under 16 are not permitted. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Mystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. As the longest running Cirque du Soleil production, Mystère provides the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery. Mystère is a one-of-a-kind production that promises to astound audiences like never before and is offered exclusively at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. Tickets will be available for purchase in the upcoming weeks.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Friday - Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

DARK DAYS

Wednesday - Thursday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Jan. 6 - 10, 13 - 17

Feb. 12

March 10

May 12 - 16

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $69

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS: