Jackie Evancho Brings Her 2019 Tour To Reynolds Hall

Danny Zelisko Presents Jackie Evancho at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 13th, at 7 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating go on sale on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

A worldwide sensation when she was only ten years old, Jackie Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy vocalist, becoming a mature young adult with a clear direction as to where she, as a creative artist, is taking her career as a singer. A career that began with a little girl's fascination with the film soundtrack of The Phantom of the Opera and has become an evolving and enduring musical phenomenon.

Since she first dazzled American television audiences at the age of 10 - gaining global recognition with her stunning debut on NBC's America's Got Talent - Jackie Evancho has released a string of platinum and gold albums, with sales of over 3 million in the US. Along the way, she has also made history - the youngest solo platinum artist ... the youngest Top 5 debut artist ever in the U.K. ... the youngest person to give solo concert at Lincoln Center ... the highest-ranking debut artist of 2010. All seven of Evancho's albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart. The magnitude of her success led Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) to include Jackie on its list of "music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21." Evancho returned to "America's Got Talent: The Champions" this year and stunned the audience with her two performances.

With her upcoming new album, The Debut, multi-platinum recording artist Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today: Broadway's New American Songbook. The Debut is set for released on April 12, 2019. The Debut also marks the coming of age of this now 18-year-old. No longer the child prodigy, Evancho has blossomed into one of the greatest vocal talents in the world today. Some even compare her to an emerging Barbra Streisand.

Inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals, there's a new generation of groundbreaking songwriters who are revitalizing the musical theatre paradigm on both the stage and the screen. This "new Broadway" genre is adding a remarkable new chapter to the Great American Songbook - and Evancho will be the first recording artist to embrace this rich body of work and re-invent it as her own.

With breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening and hit films like the Greatest Showman, these songs have permeated mainstream culture-building its already impassioned musical theatre audiences while cultivating a brand-new generation of ultra-engaged young fans.

The incredible composers of this new American Songbook - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Stephen Schwartz, Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, Sara Bareilles - write songs in a modern, authentic voice. They tell stories from a fresh, young perspective that are of-the-moment, breathtakingly emotional and unafraid to reach for the beautiful, bold moments of the Broadway art-form is known for.

As an 18-year-old recording artist, Evancho is in a unique position to bring a young woman's perspective to this stunning repertoire and to become one of the great voices of contemporary musical theatre and its generation. The timing couldn't be more perfect. Says Evancho, "I'm very proud to be recording and interpreting songs by these contemporary theater songwriters. Not only do I love the songs, but I am able tell a story and interpret them from my perspective.?It was an incredible experience getting to know these characters and songs and I can't wait to perform them live!"

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Reserved seating tickets, starting at $35, go on sale at Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com. To charge by phone, call 702.749.2000. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.

About Danny Zelisko Presents: Danny Zelisko has been bringing shows to Arizona since 1974. He founded and ran the legendary Evening Star Productions starting in 1976, and helped make Arizona and the Southwest a viable stop on most contemporary tours, producing thousands of shows over the years. After years of practice, DZP promotes about 150 shows annually in Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You