MAGIC MIKE LIVE Celebrates 2,000th Performance At Sahara Las Vegas

Magic Mike Live celebrated its 2,000th performance at SAHARA Las Vegas on March 4, 2026.

The milestone was marked by a champagne toast and photos with the cast and crew following the show’s encore finale. The production previously staged 1,322 performances during its initial Las Vegas run at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, bringing the show’s total to 3,322 performances in the city since its debut in March 2017.

The Las Vegas cast currently includes Anthony Curley, Autumn Teague, Brandon Foster, Burim Jusufi, Crystal Powell, CJ Jensen, Dai Richards, Ellena Takos, Emmett Prince, Jah'Meek D. Williams, Jimmy Love, Kalani Hakkei Jr., Marissa Miller, Mark Romain, Niels van den Heuvel, Noah Tratree, Patrick Packing, Sam Scherzer, Samantha Souza, Seth Hillard, and Vince Castillo.

Created and produced by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is currently running on the Las Vegas Strip at SAHARA Las Vegas and in London at the Hippodrome Casino. An all-new flagship production of the show is scheduled to premiere in New York City in October 2026.