Feature: Cloning, Neurodivergence Collide In AMILEX At Virtual Arts New Play Festival March 6

Virtual Arts will spotlight bold new storytelling at its annual Virtual Arts New Play Festival, featuring the premiere of Amilex, a provocative work by Las Vegas playwright Gigi Guizadi highlighting social justice themes. The presentation continues the festival’s commitment to innovative, socially conscious theatre and will stream online at 7 p.m. PST (10 p.m. EST) on March 6.

Tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can basis, underscoring the company’s mission of accessibility and artistic inclusion.

Amilex fuses genre bends with science fiction, creating a critique of systemic injustice in the drama. The main character, Amilex, is shown navigating neurodivergence and adolescence amid the rise of “zero tolerance” policies in the American public education system. What begins as a coming-of-age story quickly becomes an indictment of the school-to-prison pipeline. The rebellious spirit and instinct for survival ultimately lead to her disturbing death in juvenile detention, raising important questions about systemic abuse and social justice, which may evoke strong emotional responses from viewers.

Guizado expands the narrative into the mid-21st century, where biotechnology and corporate ambition intersect in unsettling ways. After decades of clandestine development, the cloned flesh of Amilex becomes the prototype of the Series X Clonepanion, becoming the most advanced clone-android hybrid on the market. The Series X promises companionship and perfection. Yet the corporation behind it fails to anticipate the dormant generational trauma encoded in Amilex’s DNA.

When a violent malfunction triggers a product recall, Model CP68X becomes the epicenter of a corporate crisis. Considered dangerous and on the run, she begins experiencing flashbacks and psychological triggers that reveal her origin as Amilex. As memory and identity resurface, CP68X connects with her fellow Series X units, uniting them in a coordinated act of self-defense and retaliation against those who commodified their source.

The production features a dynamic ensemble cast including Aisha Kasmir, Romeo Lopez, Ryan Ruckman, Jose Anthony, Jonathon James, Brandon Alan McClenahan, Bethany Nicole Taylor, Jackie Lakoudis, and Graciela Strahan and is directed by Jenny Fox.

Together, they bring to life a narrative that moves fluidly between realism and dystopian futurism with themes of bodily autonomy, technological ethics, systemic abuse and inherited trauma.

At its core, Amilex asks urgent questions. What happens when society commodifies vulnerability? Can trauma embedded at the cellular level ever truly be erased? Do creators bear responsibility for manufactured consciousness?

Guizado’s play confronts institutional violence while exploring the ethical frontiers of cloning and artificial intelligence. The production leverages the digital space to amplify global accessibility.

Audiences can register through the festival’s online ticketing platform, available on the festival website or via social media links. With its Pay-What-You-Can model and timely subject matter, Amilex promises to be one of the most thought-provoking entries in this year’s festival lineup—an unflinching exploration of memory, identity, and resistance in an era where humanity itself may be up for sale.