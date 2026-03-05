Mat Franco Extends Las Vegas Residency at The LINQ Hotel Through 2030

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a city built on spectacle, staying power is the ultimate achievement— and Mat Franco has mastered it. Fresh off celebrating the tenth anniversary of headlining his hit show at The LINQ Hotel, the award-winning magician has signed a five-year contract extension with Caesars Entertainment, securing his Las Vegas residency through 2030.



The new deal solidifies Franco's place among the Strip's most enduring headliners and marks a rare milestone in modern Las Vegas entertainment: a residency that continues to grow, evolve, and amaze audiences night after night.



“This show started as a dream,” said Franco. “Ten years later, it's become my life's work. Las Vegas has given me the chance to build something truly special, and I'm incredibly grateful to Caesars for believing in me then — and now — through 2030.”



After making history as the first magician to win America's Got Talent in 2014, Franco transformed television momentum into long-term Vegas success. In August 2015, he debuted his headline show, Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly, inside the custom-designed Mat Franco Theater. Since then, he has cemented himself as a must-see Vegas attraction, consistently drawing audiences from around the world, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards along the way.



Franco's production blends mind-bending magic, heartfelt humor, and genuine audience connection and crowd work in a way that feels personal, unscripted, and uniquely his own. He is constantly evolving his show with new illusions and an energy that bridges the gap between modern magic and classic showmanship.



“Mat's talent and creativity continues to captivate audiences at The LINQ, and his commitment to delivering a world-class live entertainment experience have made his show a huge success,” said Amy Graca, Senior Vice President at Caesars Entertainment. “We're excited to extend our partnership through 2030 and deeply grateful for the joy he brings to our guests night after night.”



With this extension, Franco joins an elite tier of performers whose long-running residencies help shape the next era of Las Vegas entertainment — proving that in a town known for constant reinvention, some magic is built to last.