Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Set NOTHING BUT HITS Las Vegas Residency

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame–inducted hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have announced their upcoming “NOTHING BUT HITS” Las Vegas residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The official announcement follows a series of media appearances surrounding the residency, including a two-hour takeover of Apple Music 1 and appearances on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly & Mark.

For the first time in their careers, Jam & Lewis will step onto the stage to celebrate and perform the music they created, guiding audiences through more than four decades of their career, often delivering 40 or more hits in a single night with a live band and special guest vocalists.

“We’ve been fortunate to do so many incredible things in our careers,” said Jimmy Jam. “But we’ve never had the chance to perform our catalog live. Being able to share these songs — and the stories behind them — in a space like Voltaire is going to be special.”

“The show will feel like traveling through the soundtrack of your life,” added Terry Lewis. “It’s not just the music — it’s the memories and moments connected to it.”

The limited-run residency is set for six performances, April 17–18, 22, and 24–26, serving to celebrate the songwriting and production duo’s catalog. Tickets for the immersive live experience are available now here.

About Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, original members of The Time, have more Billboard Number One hits than any other songwriting and production team in history. As producers and songwriters, they have worked with New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Sounds of Blackness, Yolanda Adams, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Johnny Gill, Heather Headley, Chaka Khan, Mariah Carey, Deborah Cox, George Michael, The Human League, and many more.

The five-time Grammy-winning duo have written and/or produced 16 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and 26 Billboard R&B No. 1 hits. They’ve achieved No. 1 records in five consecutive decades and have had 41 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The pair has received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They have also been named ASCAP Songwriters of the Year nine times and are inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In recognition of their contributions to music, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Their recent album Jam & Lewis Vol. 1 debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart.