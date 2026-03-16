Open-Door Playhouse Will Present New Podcast Play HEY, JULIA!

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Hey, Julia! starting April 1, 2026 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

Gifted and successful novelist, Archie Lovecraft, is overworked and over stressed. He drinks too much and feels enormous pressure to stay on top in the literary world. In addition, he hates technology and denounces it at every turn. His Best Friend and I.T. specialist, George, is desperately trying to bring Archie into the 21st century and rid him of his old-school ways. One Halloween afternoon, Julia, Archie's computer, has somehow come to life and starts verbally berating him. Will this talented writer be able to win this “war of words?”

Dennis Gersten directs Allan Wasserman as Archie, Tezz Yancey as George, and Marine de Vachon as Julia.

Samuel Sardina is the playwright. His newest play, Lucky Numbers, debuted in New Jersey in February. He is also a producer.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast—like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided playwrights, actors, and directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented short and one-act plays from playwrights across the country and internationally.

In 2021, Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the play Custody, and in 2023 the play What’s Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong. Sound engineer is David Peters. Sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There’s no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you can listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage.

Open-Door Playhouse strives to bring listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Open-Door Playhouse: Selected as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts by FeedSpot, and as one of the Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts by MillionPodcasts.

Open-Door Playhouse receives submissions from Canada, France, Greece, Australia, and the Czech Republic as well as the United States.