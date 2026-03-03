Zouk Nightclub Unveils New Artist Lineup At Resorts World Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas has announced a new artist lineup for its upcoming programming, featuring a mix of electronic, hip-hop, Latin, and bass music performers.

The roster includes appearances by Lil Wayne, Don Toliver, Meduza, James Hype, Ray Volpe, Mathame, and Bolo, among others.

Performances will take place beneath the venue’s production installation known as “The Mothership,” which incorporates large-scale visuals, advanced sound design, and lighting technology. Additional artists scheduled to perform include NOIZU, RL Grime, Duke Dumont, and Alison Wonderland.

Latin and international performers will also appear, including Chencho Corleone and Super Sako. DJ and producer Ian Asher will make multiple appearances during the season.

The lineup reflects Zouk Group’s programming direction, combining a range of musical genres including EDM, house, tech house, hip-hop, and international sounds as part of its nightlife offerings on the Las Vegas Strip.

More information and event listings are available at zoukgrouplv.com.