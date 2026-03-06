Jonas Brothers Bringing 'Greetings From Your Hometown' to Las Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the recent expansion of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour into South America, global superstars Jonas Brothers are bringing the celebration to The Strip for a special Memorial Day Weekend run with Greetings From Las Vegas.

Greetings From Your Hometown is the band’s most expansive live show ever, celebrating 20 years as a band from breakout hits like “Year 3000” to their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown (released August 2025).

Each night celebrates every era, including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick’s solo catalog, Joe’s solo work, DNCE, and Kevin’s emerging solo era. This May, the band takes over Dolby Live at Park MGM for four exclusive nights: May 20, 22, 23 and 24, 2026. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Citi is the official card of Greetings From Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 12 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Jonas Brothers fan club members will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

All pre-sales end Thursday, March 12 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $49 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online here.

About Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.

2025 marked a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance.