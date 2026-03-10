BLUEY'S BIG PLAY and FEMMES OF ROCK Will Come to the Smith Center

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two performances have been added to the calendar at The Smith Center: the Reynolds Hall return of family sensation Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show for five shows November 7 and 8, 2026 and a super-sized symphonic performance by Vegas favorites Femmes of Rock in Reynolds Hall on July 25, 2026.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Tickets from $29

VIP packages available

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy®-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter and fun for the whole family. Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they’ve never seen them before, when Bluey and her family embark on this unique live show adventure.

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans. Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, for real life.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognizable voices of Melanie Zanetti as Mum and David McCormack as Dad. The larger-than-life puppets are commanded by a talented cast, yet to be announced. It’s directed by Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company and presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Femmes of Rock: Symphonic

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Vegas favorite Femmes of Rock, which regularly sells out Myron’s at The Smith Center, plays Reynolds Hall for the first time, bringing its most expansive production ever to the stage – a powerful fusion of electrifying rock and full symphonic orchestration.

Led by internationally acclaimed electric violinist and arranger Nina DiGregorio, who has shared the stage with such legends as David Foster, Stevie Wonder and Deep Purple, the ensemble has captivated audiences worldwide with virtuosic string solos, dynamic vocals and high-energy interpretations of iconic rock anthems. In this special engagement, Femmes of Rock elevates its Signature Sound with a live orchestra, creating a sweeping and cinematic concert experience.

Classically trained in orchestration and composition, DiGregorio brings a sophisticated musical lens to a repertoire including Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Rush and Van Halen, blending classical precision with rock intensity. Audiences can expect soaring electric violin, powerhouse vocals, lush symphonic textures and immersive lighting and laser production, delivered with the precision and energy that have become hallmarks of the group’s performances.