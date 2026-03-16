Open-Door Playhouse Will Present New Podcast Plays THE FALL and A CUP OF JO

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Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting two short plays, The Fall and A Cup of Jo, starting March 18, 2026 online.

The Fall: High on the last branch of an oak tree, two aging leaves cling to one another on the last day of autumn. As others have already fallen, they reflect on warmth, beauty, and the terrifying mystery of what comes next. Their quiet conversation becomes a meditation on life, love, and loss.

Bernadette Armstrong directs Camille Ameen as Leaf #1 and Gloria Tsai as Leaf #2.

Bart Lovins is the playwright. His other plays include Keep the Faith and Pass the Fettuccini, and four Sherlock Holmes plays, The Sign of Four, A Study in Scarlet, The Valley of Fear, and The Hound of the Baskervilles. He is also an actor and director.

A Cup of Jo: A waitress at a diner is fascinated by a handsome and alluring nightly customer named Vlad.

Bernadette Armstrong directs Leona Lovemoor as Jo and Peter Bonoff as Vlad.

Leona Lovemoor is the playwright. She is also an artist and actor.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast—like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided playwrights, actors, and directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented short and one-act plays from playwrights across the country and internationally.

In 2021, Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the play Custody, and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong. Sound engineer is David Peters. Sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you can listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the podcast stage.

Open-Door Playhouse strives to bring listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Open-Door Playhouse: Selected as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts by FeedSpot, and as one of the Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts by MillionPodcasts.

Open-Door Playhouse receives submissions from Canada, France, Greece, Australia, and the Czech Republic as well as the United States.