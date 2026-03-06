Metallica Adds 16 Shows to 'Life Burns Faster' Las Vegas Residency

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

16 shows have been added for Metallica’s Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, extending Metallica’s Sphere residency into 2027. The general on-sale for all dates begins Friday, March 6 at 10am PT.

As with the previously announced eight-show run, the new additions to Life Burns Faster will continue the No Repeat Weekend tradition that began with the 2023 kick-off of the band’s M72 World Tour, with no songs repeated on each Thursday and Saturday. See below for a full list of dates. Visit here for further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more.

The band’s Sphere residency will see live staples and surprises spanning the Metallica catalog. Sphere’s technology aims to present a unique and new Metallica experience for all who attend, including James, Lars, Kirk and Robert. Metallica’s current M72 World Tour has played to more than 4 million fans from Europe and North America to the Pacific Rim and Middle East since its spring 2023 kick-off.

Metallica Life Burns Faster Live at Sphere

October 1 & 3

October 8 & 10

October 15 & 17

October 22 & 24

October 29 & 31

November 5 & 7

January 28 & 30

February 4 & 6

February 18 & 20

February 25 & 27

March 4 & 6

March 11 & 13

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 25 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents—more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band’s fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club.

Metallica’s catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill ’Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, ReLoad, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, and most recently, the Grammy-winning 72 Seasons, released April 14, 2023, on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica’s awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden’s Polar Music Prize. In 2017, Metallica established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band.

To date, All Within My Hands’ collective efforts have raised over $29M to support its mission, and provided grants of $15.3M to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.4M to combat food insecurity, and $5.6M to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide. Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more.