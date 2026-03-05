Laugh Factory Las Vegas Unveils March Headliners At Horseshoe Theater

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laugh Factory continues its programming at the Laugh Factory Las Vegas Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas with a rotating lineup of stand-up headliners performing throughout March.

The venue presents two shows nightly at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. from Monday through Sunday. Additional mini-residency headliner performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $37.95 plus tax and fees and are available through Ticketmaster. The venue is open to guests ages 18 and older.

Tom Rhodes

March 2–8

Tom Rhodes will headline performances from March 2 through March 8. Rhodes is a stand-up comedian with more than four decades in the industry and has released multiple comedy specials and albums. His work includes the sitcom Mr. Rhodes, the late-night talk show The Kevin Masters Show starring Tom Rhodes, travel writing, and the podcast Tom Rhodes Smart Camp. His latest special, The Ripest Zebras, is currently available.

Alonzo Bodden

March 9–15

Alonzo Bodden will headline March 9 through March 15. Bodden is known for winning Last Comic Standing Season 3 after previously finishing as runner-up on Season 2. His one-hour special Who's Paying Attention? premiered on Showtime, and he has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and the Adam Carolla Show.

Jackie Fabulous

March 16–22

Jackie Fabulous will headline March 16 through March 22. Fabulous gained national attention as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent in 2019. She has appeared multiple times on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and in series including Flatbush Misdemeanors. Her comedy special Menoplause is available on Hulu.

Mike E. Winfield

March 23–29

Mike E. Winfield will headline March 23 through March 29. Winfield has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and had a recurring role on The Office. His stand-up material frequently draws on his personal life and family experiences.

Adam Hunter

March 30–April 5

Adam Hunter will headline March 30 through April 5. Hunter has appeared on programs including Chelsea Lately, SportsNation, and The Late Late Show. His comedy special Throwing Punches was produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is available on UFC Fight Pass, and he also hosts the UFC Comedy Jam specials.