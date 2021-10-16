Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga Classes Will Take Place at THE ORIGINAL IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT at Lighthouse Las Vegas

The Original Immersive van Gogh exhibit in the heart of Las Vegas is partnering with America's favorite kefir company, Lifeway Foods, to offer yoga under The Starry Night. Patrons of all fitness levels can take part in Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes, led by a certified yoga instructor inside Lighthouse Las Vegas, the all-new venue located at The Shops at Crystals (LEVEL 3) adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino. Classes begin October 29 and tickets are on sale now at VanGoghVegas.com.



Described as an experience that "opens the aperture of your senses" by Insider, beginners and experts alike are welcome to enroll in the 35-minute flow yoga course. All classes take place within the multi-sensory and all-encompassing Immersive van Gogh experience. Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from van Gogh's vast catalogue of masterpieces. All Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga participants will receive a nutritious Lifeway Kefir snack packed with probiotics to nourish their microbiome and assist in recovery from their yoga session. Guests are invited to remain in the exhibit following the class to take in the dynamic projections one last time.



"Lifeway is proud to collaborate with Immersive van Gogh for this initiative," said Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lifeway Foods. "Our company motto, 'Love Your Guts,' is emblematic of the need for us to take care of our wellness every single day. A balanced gut microbiome positively influences our mental health, and vice versa. By engaging in the practice of yoga, surrounding ourselves with incredible art, and nourishing the gut with kefir, an ancient probiotic superfood, this unique collaboration is a great way to strengthen the mind-gut connection. Now more than ever, we hope to bring joy to our community with this once-in-a-lifetime immersive wellness experience that intersects movement, sound, art and light."



Classes begin October 29 and are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9am. Admission is $54.99 per person/per class. To reserve a spot, visit VanGoghVegas.com.