Feature: LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER CONCERTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating its 27th year in the Las Vegas community and its second season under the artistic advice of world-renowned conductor Leonard Slatkin, the Las Vegas Philharmonic has unveiled an exciting 2025–2026 season lineup.

The hallmark blend of classic masterworks, contemporary gems, and pops programming, a unique feature of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, keeps audiences returning season after season. Beethoven's iconic Fifth Symphony, to be performed on Nov. 1, pairs with John Corigliano’s Mr. Tambourine Man, a fascinating reimagining of Bob Dylan’s poetry, featuring the expressive soprano Hila Plitmann.

This is an anniversary year for Bob Dylan. Corigliano had never actually heard all of Dylan's music, but he loved the poetry, so he wrote his own music for "Mr. Tambourine Man." Plitman will share her incredible voice, with its wide range and very theatrical quality.

The perfection of Bach and Brahms joins forces with Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony, and the lush romanticism of Rachmaninoff. The concert, to be performed on Nov. 15, finds new light alongside the premiere of a symphony by acclaimed film and television composer Jeff Beal.

This is the second time the Philharmonic will present what they call a play/conduct, a unique performance format in which the conductor also serves as the soloist. They ended last season in May with their guest conductor, Rei Hotoda, who conducted and played a piece written for piano that can be conducted from the piano.

Returning guest conductor David Chan, concertmaster of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra for over 25 years, will both conduct and perform on violin alongside the philharmonic's own De Ann Letourneau, creating a special musical dialogue for Las Vegas audiences.

“This concert in November on Oct. 15 is our second time for a performance to be conducted and played at the same time. David Chan has been branching out more into teaching and conducting over the last number of years. He's conducting Brahms' Fourth Symphony, but he will also play the Bach double with Letourneau,” said Alice Sauro, Executive Director of the Philharmonic.

We just opened our season with a big pop concert, a unique blend of classical music and pop culture featuring videos of all the Bugs Bunny cartoons,” explained Sauro. “We had families all day at two performances, and it was really spectacular. It's a feel-good moment for everybody because almost everyone has seen all the Bugs Bunny cartoons, and it's all Rossini, Mozart, Wagner, and other great classical music. Now we're rolling into our opening of the classical season with our artistic consultant, Leonard Slatkin.”

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, founded in 1998, continues its mission to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music through exceptional performances and education. The orchestra’s 76 professional musicians bring depth, artistry, and heart to every performance, enriching the city’s cultural fabric through concerts, youth engagement, and community outreach.

Through initiatives like the Youth Concert Series and education programs, the philharmonic's influence extends far beyond the stage into classrooms and communities across Southern Nevada, inspiring a new generation of music lovers.

The city's orchestra will bring an eclectic mix of music to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, featuring works by Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven. With a mix of classical pieces, pop concerts, and true Vegas showmanship, the philharmonic's diverse programming caters to a wide range of musical tastes.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization relies on the support of generous patrons, donors, and sponsors who help ensure that music continues to thrive in Las Vegas.

Saturday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m.

Beethoven's Fifth!

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Hila Plitmann, soprano

Dvořák: Carnival Overture

Corigliano: Mr. Tambourine Man

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Saturday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m.

Bach & Brahms

David Chan, conductor

De Ann Letourneau, violin

Bach: Concerto for Two Violins

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished”

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

For tickets, subscriptions, or more information, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438.

Follow the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Facebook, Instagram, and X (@lvphil).