Feature: DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS “A NIGHT OF COMEDY” NOV. 11

As the 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival approaches in February 2026, film lovers are invited to kick off the celebration early with “A Night of Comedy” at The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 11.

This special 90-minute program is a unique opportunity to enjoy a curated selection of the best comedy films from the past decade of the Dam Short Film Festival—ten short films from four different countries, guaranteed to deliver laughter, creativity, and cinematic joy.

Mathew Stowell

“Ken [Cioe, Board Member and Director of Operations] spends a lot of time every year programming the comedy block for the actual film festival. He had a lot of fun comedy films in mind,” explained Mathew Stowell, who serves on the Board of Directors as Director of Communications and works at Aristocrat Gaming as a slot machine animator.

Cioe presented the concept to the board, and it was unanimously agreed that a night of laughter would be a perfect way to bring the community together while highlighting the festival’s best moments.

“Ken had rewatched eight years of the past Dam Short Film Festivals, and I rewatched the past three years,” added Stowell. “The four of us voted and said these were some of our favorites. We narrowed it down to ten films, with three international films among them.”

Guests will enjoy a 6 p.m. reception with light bites before the 7 p.m. screening, offering a chance to mingle with fellow film lovers and community supporters. Tickets are $46, with proceeds benefiting the Dam Short Film Society and supporting its mission to celebrate short films and independent storytelling. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a night of laughter and support a great cause. Purchase your tickets now!

Throughout the evening, attendees will have opportunities to connect with members of the Dam Short Film Society Board and participate in a silent auction featuring an impressive lineup of prizes. Items include original artwork by Lee Lanier, a helicopter tour courtesy of Papillon Las Vegas, a kayak adventure from BC Adventures, and more. Stay tuned for the full list of auction items on our website!

The Beverly Theater has generously donated the venue for the evening—a gesture that Stowell says reflects the supportive spirit of the Las Vegas arts community.

“It’s a beautiful venue. They’re really classy, and we’re fortunate that they want to help us out,” said Stowell. “Las Vegas is lucky to have such a nice theater.”

The event also aims to strengthen ties between the Las Vegas and Boulder City arts communities while raising awareness for the upcoming 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival.

“We’re very involved with every aspect of the film festival, as well as the community,” said Stowell. “The Dam Short Film Festival volunteers every month for different events—Wine Walk, Fourth of July, and others. We pride ourselves on allowing filmmakers to really shine and show their short films and passion projects.”

The Dam Short Film Festival, held annually in Boulder City, continues to be one of Nevada’s most beloved and longest-running celebrations of short filmmaking. A Night of Comedy offers audiences a way to support its continued growth while enjoying an evening of cinematic humor. The show will contribute to the success of the Dam Short Film Society and the upcoming 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival.

The Beverly Theater is located at 515 S. 6th St., downtown Las Vegas.

For more information, visit damshortfilm.org.