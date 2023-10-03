Enchant Christmas Invites You To Submit Your Best Holiday Song Video Recording In First-Ever ENCHANT'S SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: A HOLIDAY SONG COMPETITION

Enchant Christmas has announced its first-ever holiday song competition: Enchant's Sounds of the Season: A Holiday Song Competition. In celebration of one of the season's most beloved traditions, music, Sounds of the Season invites people far and wide to submit their own original or cover holiday song to be considered.

There will be one grand prize winner and four runner-up winners; the winning submissions will be voted on by the general public during the official voting period, November 1-14. Learn more at Holiday Song Competition - Enchant (enchantchristmas.com).

Enchant is an immersive experience weaving magic into every corner, perfect for joyful seasonal celebrations. Featuring the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village, the event experience has over 10 acres of festive programming inclusive of a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom-designed, and story-driven light sculptures. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace, entertainment, and more.

Enchant Christmas is in the business of promoting holiday magic for all. In an effort to further community involvement and support, showcase local musical talent, and have a holly jolly good time along the way, the idea of a holiday song competition was born.

Enchant VP of Marketing & Digital Michelle Leyva said “All of the work we do creating Enchant centers around tradition and creating magical memories for our guests. With each new holiday season, there are a handful of traditions almost all households acknowledge and one of those beloved traditions is the music we listen to at this time of year. And, music is such a magical part of the Enchant season! This friendly competition was a natural evolution to how we share the joy of the season with the public and we're super excited to see how our community at-larger responds. We hope you'll join us!”

Singers, Musicians, Duos, and Groups are Welcome!

Musicians of all kinds across the United States are encouraged to submit themselves, their musical group, or band performing a Christmas song cover or an original holiday song for a chance to win.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN

One grand prize winner will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid opportunity to record their song with a producer at a professional studio! Four runner-up winners will win $500 cash and have their music featured across Enchant's social channels.

Video submissions will be voted on by national and local communities. Spread the holiday cheer by getting your community to vote for you!

Submit your video at EnchantChristmas.com/holiday-song-competition.

Sounds of the Season Calendar:

SEPT 26: Sounds of the Season contest opens

OCT 11: Gallery of approved videos live on website

OCT 11-31: Submission shares with tagging begins

OCT 31: Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. PST

NOV 1-14: Official voting period begins

NOV 15: Grand prize winner and runner-up winners are announced

Magical memories await during the 2023 Enchant Christmas season. Whether you're an artisan or culinary vendor interested in our vibrant Christmas Village, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a brand ambassador, a prospective marketing partner, or a member of the press, we are eager to hear from you. Please visit us here for more: https://enchantchristmas.com/get-involved/

