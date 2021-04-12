Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Nightly Residency at Delirious Comedy Club

Delirious Comedy Club presents headliner Don Barnhart Thurs - Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. Working within social distancing protocols, government mandates and reduced seating capacity, comedian Don Barnhart continues to bring live standup comedy safely to Las Vegas with his nightly residency at Delirious Comedy Club.

"They say that laughter is the best medicine and right now, we need it now more than ever." Said Barnhart, who performs nightly at Delirious Comedy Club. We're dedicated to providing live, comedy entertainment despite reduced capacity. He added, "We're are committed to doing it safely and are following all safety protocols and guidelines. Comedy shows work great in small, intimate settings and have always been a great release during stressful times."

Barnhart backs this up this claim as he has performed and produced comedy shows in war zones for the troops around the world since 1992 and his company, Battle Comics is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic. Don also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and has been seen on MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, and FOX. He is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and can be heard regularly on Sirius/XM.

Delirious Comedy Club is also in the process of expanding its brand with franchise and leasing opportunities. Don added, "We are currently in negotiations to bring satellite versions of our club to Hawaii, Texas, Washington and a few other resort locations."

As if this wasn't enough, Barnhart also produces Jokesters Comedy Club and is co-producing The Big Little Variety Show at Alexis Park with Pete Housley of ADMIT VIP. The show features comedy, magic, juggling focusing on fun for the entire family.

Barnhart is the author of the Amazon Best-Seller Finding your Funny exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace. He is also the author of the new book Rock Bottom about a returning veteran who becomes homeless and finds his way back through humor.

Barnhart headlines nightly at Delirious Comedy Club every Thursday thru Sunday at 8 & 10pm with additional shows at 6pm on Friday & Saturday. Upcoming special events include Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven and Pauly Shore from Netflix's Guest House, Encino Man and Bio-Dome and Jamie Kennedy from The Scream Movies.

Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat or Triple George Grill.

Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is now available on Youtube but be warned, when Barnhart hits the stage his bringing the heat with tons of new material and no holds barred. "Beware the obese police, especially if you are someone who likes ice cream and gummy bears! You might get pulled over at a chubby checkpoint and have to answer for your crimes! If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios you're going to love this full Dry Bar Comedy special from Don Barnhart."

Barnhart added, "We take comedy and your health seriously! We're going all out to implement social distancing protocols to keep our customers, staff and comics healthy. We have a full list of our new social distancing and health procedures on our website."

Due to social distancing protocols, seating is limited, and advance tickets are highly suggested.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com