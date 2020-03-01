Cirque du Soleil's R.U.N. Will Close in Las Vegas

Cirque du Soleil's Las Vegas show, R.U.N. has announced that it will play its final performance on March 8, according to Review Journal.

"We are in the business of taking risks," Cirque President and CEO Daniel Lamarre. "We thought we had a good risk here. We all believed it was the right thing to do, to bring something special and different to the Strip. Unfortunately we did not attract as many people to the show as we were hoping."

The production began previews in October 2019.

There is no word on what show will move into the Luxor Theatre at this time, however, The Illusionists are in talks.

Cirque produces six original Las Vegas shows, including "O" at Bellagio, "Love" at The Mirage, "Ka" at MGM Grand, "Michael Jackson One" at Mandalay Bay, "Mystère" at Treasure Island and "Zumanity" at New York-New York.

R.U.N. synopsis:

Desert at dawn. A chapel.

A gangland wedding is abruptly interrupted.

A guy is running for his life.

What has he done? What is worth risking his life for?

Follow two clans in this never-ending chase where a striking Bride leads a series of fast paced, thrill-a-minute events through the fictional dark undergrounds of Las Vegas.

Prepare to clench your teeth and grip your armrest.

75 minutes of pure live action.

Are you in?

For more information, or to buy tickets for the show's final week, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas/run.





