Cirque du Soleil is Presenting Special Valentine's Day Ticket Offers

Beginning Feb. 4, 2020, Cirque du Soleil will celebrate the season of love by offering up to 50 percent off all Las Vegas resident shows. Show goers will experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil together all while taking advantage of a tremendous offer. Valid for all shows performing across seven Las Vegas stages, guests will watch in awe and create memories they'll never forget.

Valentine's Day Savings: Offer valid for future performances through June 17, 2020.

"O" at Bellagio - 25 percent off

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage - 50 percent off

KÀ at MGM Grand - 50 percent off

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay - 50 percent off

Mystère at Treasure Island - 50 percent off

R.U.N at Luxor - 50 percent off

Zumanity at New York-New York - 50 percent off

Discounted tickets can be purchased from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 through Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at cirk.me/valentines2020. The offer is valid for future dates in 2020 and is subject to availability. Add more charm to a Valentine's show experience by upgrading to VIP, available on select shows. For VIP experience information, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas/vip. For general information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.





