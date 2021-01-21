Celebrate Valentine's Day, The Sweetest Day Of The Year At The Venetian Resort
Make this Valentine's Day memorable at The Venetian Resort with several romantic ways to say I love you. Spend the night in a luxurious suite and snuggle up with a gourmet meal served in-suite, take a gondola ride down the Grand Canal, capture the moment with a selfie at the LOVE art installation, enjoy special menus from the signature restaurant collection featuring the resort's most talked about culinary concepts, or say "I do" for the first time or say it again. Do one or do them all with many lovable options to choose from.
The Suitest Way
Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day for two inside a luxurious suite at The Venetian Resort and pamper your loved one with your own private restaurant-quality dining experience from the reimagined in-suite dining menu including a full wine and champagne list. Relax inside a gorgeous 650-square foot Luxury King Suite, twice the size of a standard Las Vegas hotel room. With its sophisticated touches, each suite features a gorgeous all-Italian marble bathroom with a double vanity and a 20-inch screen for bath time viewing in a Roman tub or separate glass-enclosed spa shower.
Gondola Rides
That's amore! Nothing says love like a ride down the Grand Canal in an authentic gondola with your sweetie being serenaded by a gondolier at The Venetian Resort. Enjoy romantic Italian love songs while floating beneath bridges, under balconies, beside restaurants, under the blue sky in the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Weddings/Vow Renewals
February 14 is a momentous day to plan a wedding or renew your vows. The Venetian Resort offers a variety of ceremony options with stunning backgrounds for a picture-perfect day. Each package comes with an event planner to help with all the details from start to finish.
Couples Massages
Relax and rejuvenate with your loved one at Canyon Ranch spa + fitness with a couple's massage. From deep tissue to stone, and beyond, there are many ways and options to enjoy time together in a romantic setting with at this Forbes Travel Guide Four Star-rated spa.
Signature Restaurant Collection
BLACK TAP
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is gearing up for the sweetest day of the year with their signature Valentine's Day Red Velvet Cupcake Shake. Featuring cupcakes flown in from New York's famed Magnolia Bakery, the Red Velvet Cupcake Shake features a vanilla frosted red-and-white sprinkle rim, topped with a red velvet cupcake, and garnished with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. This special shake will only be available February 14.
BOUCHON BISTRO
Joyeuse Saint-Valentin! Bouchon by Chef Thomas Keller is serving up French fare for Valentine's Day. Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu for $105, add a wine pairing for an additional $35 and if you are in the mood for love, an option to order oysters and shellfish from the zinc bar.
Joyeuse Saint-Valentin | 14 Février 2021
DEBUT (start)
Gnocchi de Pommes de Terre
potato gnocchi with grilled hearts of palm, arugula & sauce romesco
OU (or)
Bisque de Homard
lobster bisque with Maine lobster, crème fraîche & tarragon oil
OU (or)
Gâteau au Confit de Canard
duck confit with Hudson Valley foie gras, Harry's Berries' strawberries, burnt orange purée & toasted brioche
PLATS PRINCIPAUX (main)
Coquilles St. Jacques
pan seared scallops with steamed littleneck clams, Bouchot mussels, marble potatoes, Hobbs' bacon & white wine cream broth served with grilled pain de campagne
OU (or)
Côte de Bœuf Braisée
red wine braised beef short rib with braised swiss chard, roasted butternut squash purée, toasted hazelnuts & beet cider vinegar reduction
OU (or)
Raviolis aux Champignons et Epinards
mushroom and spinach ravioli with brown butter sunchoke purée, roasted salsify, pickled beech mushrooms & petite spinach
DESSERT
Gâteau de Forêt Noire
devil's food cake with white chocolate mousse, brandied cherries & Chantilly cream
OU (or)
Gâteau de Crêpes
Cointreau crêpe cake with mandarin sorbet
OU (or)
Crème Brûlée
vanilla bean custard
BUDDY V'S RISORANTE
Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro's Italian eatery, Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian, is dishing up some delights this Valentine's Day with a special 3-course prix fixe menu for $47 including a glass of prosecco upon arrival:
PRELIMINARI (start)
Roasted Beet & Warm Goat Cheese Salad
blood orange, wild arugula, spiced pecans
PASSIONE (main)
Lobster & Truffle Fettucine
baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, parmesan crema
AMORE MIO (dessert)
Dark Chocolate Torte
chocolate mousse, macerated cherry
CHICA
Celebrate the one you love, with the flavors of Latin America at Chica by Chef Lorena Garcia with Valentine's Day dinner specials and wine pairings available Feb. 11 - Feb. 14:
START
Hamachi Crudo $21
coconut kalamansi, cashew picada, mango, Fresno chilis
*Suggested wine pairing: Matias Riccitelli, Blanco de la Casa, Mendoza Argentina, 2017
$22 glass, $80 bottle
MAIN
Wagyu Churrasco $62
black garlic mole, seared fingerling potatoes, escabeche
*Suggested wine pairing: Cain, Concept, Napa Valley, California, 2012
$30 glass, $115 bottle
DESSERT
Churro Bouquet $21
red velvet churros tossed in cinnamon sugar and paired with a sweet sauce trio
CUT by Wolfgang Puck
Pucker up and start the night with a delicious kiss at CUT by Wolfgang Puck. The legendary steakhouse is showing some Valentine's Day love with Cupid's Kiss, a special hand-crafted cocktail with vodka, raspberry, lemon, and lychee.
MAJORDŌMO MEAT & FISH
Fresh off the success of his New York Times bestselling memoir "Eat a Peach," David Chang is focusing on Valentine's Day at Majordōmo Meat & Fish with a unique three-course menu for two for $180, featuring all the favorites. Complement the meal with a bottle of wine from their extensive collection for 30% off. Enjoy a selection from the biggest wine list at any of Chang's restaurants, from old world, new world, bigger vintages, cult vintages of California, plus a huge Italian selection.
STARTERS TO SHARE
Seafood Plateau
King crab, oysters and toro
Bing Bread
egg and smoked trout roe
shaved foie gras, cranberry jam and ricotta
MAINS TO SHARE
8 Oz Filet And Lobster Tail
saffron béarnaise, asparagus
Black Truffle Macaroni
hozon, black pepper
DESSERT
Chocolate Cookie And Caramel Mousse
MATTEO'S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Fall in love with flavors from northern Italy at Matteo's Ristorante Italiano where Chef Angelo Auriana has carefully crafted the perfect Valentine's Day tasting menu for $115 per person or with wine pairing, $200 per person.
START
Champagne Poached Oyster
leeks, black caviar, reggiano spuma
or
Seared Sea Scallop
root vegetables, black truffles, sorrel
PASTA
Maine Lobster Raviolo
mushroom consommé, sea urchin butter
or
Crab Risotto
champage, lobster crema, chervil
SEA & LAND
Roasted Love Fish
cauliflower purée, yellow pepper sauce
or
Prime Filet Mignon
celery root, bone marrow-herb butter
DESSERT (FOR TWO)
Chocolate Soufflé
flourless chocolate soufflé, bourbon vanilla anglaise, homemade gelato
SIXTH+MILL RISTORANTE PIZZERIA BAR
sixth+mill is serving up Valentine's Day staples, with southern Italian flair focusing on steak and seafood for lovers alike. Enjoy all four courses together for $155 per person, with wine pairing, $165 per person or individual courses may be ordered a la carte.
FIRST COURSE
Roasted Bone Marrow & Seared Sea Scallop $26
winter black truffles, crostini
Or
Burratina $19
roasted beets, mushrooms, green beans, frisee, champagne vinaigrette
SECOND COURSE
Main Lobster $33
potato dumpling, basil, lobster crema
THIRD COURSE
Filet Mignon Rossini $55
seared foie gras, parmesan whipped potatoes, nebbiolo
or
Galinella $36
wild sea robin fish, mussels, cannellini bean puree, livornese sauce
FOURTH COURSE
Pavlova $16
coconut meringue, vanilla cream, macerated strawberries, coconut sorbet
YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar has made the holiday of love easy with both dine-in and take-out options featuring mouthwatering southern favorites.
Valentine's Day dine-in menu available Feb. 11 - 14:
A La Carte
APPETIZERS
Warm Spinach & Friseé Salad $19
foie gras, hen egg, pork belly
Bone Marrow $24
chantarelles, brioche toast
ENTREE
32 oz. Porterhouse for Two $150
pink peppercorns, shishito peppers
Diver Scallops $41
pork belly, chile garlic, pomegranate
DESSERT
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake $13
strawberry swirl, dark chocolate glaze, graham cracker crust
LOVE POTIONS
Blackberry Spritz $16
½ bottle Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé $95
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar take-out specials include a romantic pre-fixe dinner for two for $185 or choose from the à la dishes. Orders must be placed by Feb. 10 for Valentine's Day pick-up:
Romantic Dinner for 2
APPETIZERS
Mama's Buttermilk Biscuits
Honey butter, apple jam
Minty Spiced Melon
GARDEN BITES
Bibb Lettuce and Granny Smith Apple Salad
Spiced smoked pecans, lemon vinaigrette
MAINS
Sweet Tea Braised Short Ribs
Truffled stone ground grits, honey-glazed baby carrots
Whole Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese
Bottle of 50 Eggs' Love Potion No.9
chili oil to spice up the flavors with a magical mixture of secret ingredients
DESSERTS
Slice of Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
served with chocolate-dipped strawberries
A La Carte
Fried Chicken Family Pack
24 pieces of our world famous 27-hour brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, and biscuits for all
$88
BBQ Bonanza
Yardbird fried chicken, famous mac 'n cheese, house pickles, St. Louis ribs, homemade buttermilk biscuits, spiced cracklins, smoked brisket over bacon baked beans
$118
Chicken Biscuit Pack
12 pack of crispy chicken biscuits, mac 'n cheese, crispy cornmeal fried okra, housemade ranch
$98
Whole Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake
$65
Whole Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
$80
Half-bottle Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé
$95
Pitcher of Blackberry Spritz
$100
