Celebrate Valentine's Day, The Sweetest Day Of The Year At The Venetian Resort

Make this Valentine's Day memorable at The Venetian Resort with several romantic ways to say I love you. Spend the night in a luxurious suite and snuggle up with a gourmet meal served in-suite, take a gondola ride down the Grand Canal, capture the moment with a selfie at the LOVE art installation, enjoy special menus from the signature restaurant collection featuring the resort's most talked about culinary concepts, or say "I do" for the first time or say it again. Do one or do them all with many lovable options to choose from.

The Suitest Way

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day for two inside a luxurious suite at The Venetian Resort and pamper your loved one with your own private restaurant-quality dining experience from the reimagined in-suite dining menu including a full wine and champagne list. Relax inside a gorgeous 650-square foot Luxury King Suite, twice the size of a standard Las Vegas hotel room. With its sophisticated touches, each suite features a gorgeous all-Italian marble bathroom with a double vanity and a 20-inch screen for bath time viewing in a Roman tub or separate glass-enclosed spa shower.

Gondola Rides

That's amore! Nothing says love like a ride down the Grand Canal in an authentic gondola with your sweetie being serenaded by a gondolier at The Venetian Resort. Enjoy romantic Italian love songs while floating beneath bridges, under balconies, beside restaurants, under the blue sky in the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Weddings/Vow Renewals

February 14 is a momentous day to plan a wedding or renew your vows. The Venetian Resort offers a variety of ceremony options with stunning backgrounds for a picture-perfect day. Each package comes with an event planner to help with all the details from start to finish.

Couples Massages

Relax and rejuvenate with your loved one at Canyon Ranch spa + fitness with a couple's massage. From deep tissue to stone, and beyond, there are many ways and options to enjoy time together in a romantic setting with at this Forbes Travel Guide Four Star-rated spa.

Signature Restaurant Collection

BLACK TAP

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is gearing up for the sweetest day of the year with their signature Valentine's Day Red Velvet Cupcake Shake. Featuring cupcakes flown in from New York's famed Magnolia Bakery, the Red Velvet Cupcake Shake features a vanilla frosted red-and-white sprinkle rim, topped with a red velvet cupcake, and garnished with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. This special shake will only be available February 14.

BOUCHON BISTRO

Joyeuse Saint-Valentin! Bouchon by Chef Thomas Keller is serving up French fare for Valentine's Day. Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu for $105, add a wine pairing for an additional $35 and if you are in the mood for love, an option to order oysters and shellfish from the zinc bar.

Joyeuse Saint-Valentin | 14 Février 2021

DEBUT (start)

Gnocchi de Pommes de Terre

potato gnocchi with grilled hearts of palm, arugula & sauce romesco

OU (or)

Bisque de Homard

lobster bisque with Maine lobster, crème fraîche & tarragon oil

OU (or)

Gâteau au Confit de Canard

duck confit with Hudson Valley foie gras, Harry's Berries' strawberries, burnt orange purée & toasted brioche

PLATS PRINCIPAUX (main)

Coquilles St. Jacques

pan seared scallops with steamed littleneck clams, Bouchot mussels, marble potatoes, Hobbs' bacon & white wine cream broth served with grilled pain de campagne

OU (or)

Côte de Bœuf Braisée

red wine braised beef short rib with braised swiss chard, roasted butternut squash purée, toasted hazelnuts & beet cider vinegar reduction

OU (or)

Raviolis aux Champignons et Epinards

mushroom and spinach ravioli with brown butter sunchoke purée, roasted salsify, pickled beech mushrooms & petite spinach

DESSERT

Gâteau de Forêt Noire

devil's food cake with white chocolate mousse, brandied cherries & Chantilly cream

OU (or)

Gâteau de Crêpes

Cointreau crêpe cake with mandarin sorbet

OU (or)

Crème Brûlée

vanilla bean custard

BUDDY V'S RISORANTE

Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro's Italian eatery, Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian, is dishing up some delights this Valentine's Day with a special 3-course prix fixe menu for $47 including a glass of prosecco upon arrival:

PRELIMINARI (start)

Roasted Beet & Warm Goat Cheese Salad

blood orange, wild arugula, spiced pecans

PASSIONE (main)

Lobster & Truffle Fettucine

baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, parmesan crema

AMORE MIO (dessert)

Dark Chocolate Torte

chocolate mousse, macerated cherry

CHICA

Celebrate the one you love, with the flavors of Latin America at Chica by Chef Lorena Garcia with Valentine's Day dinner specials and wine pairings available Feb. 11 - Feb. 14:

START

Hamachi Crudo $21

coconut kalamansi, cashew picada, mango, Fresno chilis

*Suggested wine pairing: Matias Riccitelli, Blanco de la Casa, Mendoza Argentina, 2017

$22 glass, $80 bottle

MAIN

Wagyu Churrasco $62

black garlic mole, seared fingerling potatoes, escabeche

*Suggested wine pairing: Cain, Concept, Napa Valley, California, 2012

$30 glass, $115 bottle

DESSERT

Churro Bouquet $21

red velvet churros tossed in cinnamon sugar and paired with a sweet sauce trio

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Pucker up and start the night with a delicious kiss at CUT by Wolfgang Puck. The legendary steakhouse is showing some Valentine's Day love with Cupid's Kiss, a special hand-crafted cocktail with vodka, raspberry, lemon, and lychee.

MAJORDŌMO MEAT & FISH

Fresh off the success of his New York Times bestselling memoir "Eat a Peach," David Chang is focusing on Valentine's Day at Majordōmo Meat & Fish with a unique three-course menu for two for $180, featuring all the favorites. Complement the meal with a bottle of wine from their extensive collection for 30% off. Enjoy a selection from the biggest wine list at any of Chang's restaurants, from old world, new world, bigger vintages, cult vintages of California, plus a huge Italian selection.

STARTERS TO SHARE

Seafood Plateau

King crab, oysters and toro

Bing Bread

egg and smoked trout roe

shaved foie gras, cranberry jam and ricotta

MAINS TO SHARE

8 Oz Filet And Lobster Tail

saffron béarnaise, asparagus

Black Truffle Macaroni

hozon, black pepper

DESSERT

Chocolate Cookie And Caramel Mousse

MATTEO'S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

Fall in love with flavors from northern Italy at Matteo's Ristorante Italiano where Chef Angelo Auriana has carefully crafted the perfect Valentine's Day tasting menu for $115 per person or with wine pairing, $200 per person.

START

Champagne Poached Oyster

leeks, black caviar, reggiano spuma

or

Seared Sea Scallop

root vegetables, black truffles, sorrel

PASTA

Maine Lobster Raviolo

mushroom consommé, sea urchin butter

or

Crab Risotto

champage, lobster crema, chervil

SEA & LAND

Roasted Love Fish

cauliflower purée, yellow pepper sauce

or

Prime Filet Mignon

celery root, bone marrow-herb butter

DESSERT (FOR TWO)

Chocolate Soufflé

flourless chocolate soufflé, bourbon vanilla anglaise, homemade gelato

SIXTH+MILL RISTORANTE PIZZERIA BAR

sixth+mill is serving up Valentine's Day staples, with southern Italian flair focusing on steak and seafood for lovers alike. Enjoy all four courses together for $155 per person, with wine pairing, $165 per person or individual courses may be ordered a la carte.

FIRST COURSE

Roasted Bone Marrow & Seared Sea Scallop $26

winter black truffles, crostini

Or

Burratina $19

roasted beets, mushrooms, green beans, frisee, champagne vinaigrette

SECOND COURSE

Main Lobster $33

potato dumpling, basil, lobster crema

THIRD COURSE

Filet Mignon Rossini $55

seared foie gras, parmesan whipped potatoes, nebbiolo

or

Galinella $36

wild sea robin fish, mussels, cannellini bean puree, livornese sauce

FOURTH COURSE

Pavlova $16

coconut meringue, vanilla cream, macerated strawberries, coconut sorbet

YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar has made the holiday of love easy with both dine-in and take-out options featuring mouthwatering southern favorites.

Valentine's Day dine-in menu available Feb. 11 - 14:

A La Carte

APPETIZERS

Warm Spinach & Friseé Salad $19

foie gras, hen egg, pork belly

Bone Marrow $24

chantarelles, brioche toast

ENTREE

32 oz. Porterhouse for Two $150

pink peppercorns, shishito peppers

Diver Scallops $41

pork belly, chile garlic, pomegranate

DESSERT

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake $13

strawberry swirl, dark chocolate glaze, graham cracker crust

LOVE POTIONS

Blackberry Spritz $16

½ bottle Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé $95

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar take-out specials include a romantic pre-fixe dinner for two for $185 or choose from the à la dishes. Orders must be placed by Feb. 10 for Valentine's Day pick-up:

Romantic Dinner for 2

APPETIZERS

Mama's Buttermilk Biscuits

Honey butter, apple jam

Minty Spiced Melon

GARDEN BITES

Bibb Lettuce and Granny Smith Apple Salad

Spiced smoked pecans, lemon vinaigrette

MAINS

Sweet Tea Braised Short Ribs

Truffled stone ground grits, honey-glazed baby carrots

Whole Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese

Bottle of 50 Eggs' Love Potion No.9

chili oil to spice up the flavors with a magical mixture of secret ingredients

DESSERTS

Slice of Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake

served with chocolate-dipped strawberries

A La Carte

Fried Chicken Family Pack

24 pieces of our world famous 27-hour brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, and biscuits for all

$88

BBQ Bonanza

Yardbird fried chicken, famous mac 'n cheese, house pickles, St. Louis ribs, homemade buttermilk biscuits, spiced cracklins, smoked brisket over bacon baked beans

$118

Chicken Biscuit Pack

12 pack of crispy chicken biscuits, mac 'n cheese, crispy cornmeal fried okra, housemade ranch

$98

Whole Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake

$65

Whole Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake

$80

Half-bottle Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé

$95

Pitcher of Blackberry Spritz

$100

Media note/Link to photos: Valentine's Day at The Venetian Resort

**PLEASE NOTE: Due to the current COVID pandemic and the temporary guidelines issued by the Governor of Nevada, at this time, reservations are required to dine-in at all restaurants. Party size is limited to four per table. Masks are required unless actively eating or drinking. Seating has been arranged to allow for physical distancing and state-mandated capacity limits.