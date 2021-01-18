Catch The Big Game With Bottomless Drinks At Treasure Island

Make Treasure Island restaurants part of your big game playbook on Sunday, Feb. 7 with bottomless drinks at Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que and Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar.

Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que

The only real honkytonk on the Las Vegas Strip is serving up all-you-can-drink draft beers and premium cocktails for only $99*. Admission includes reserved seating.

For an additional cost, cowboys and cowgirls can dine on Gilley's favorites, including the Cowboy Burger, topped with BBQ pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions and Jack Daniel's BBQ; or the Southern Fried Chicken, with buttermilk-soaked chicken, dredged in seasoned flour and fried crispy.

Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar

Catch the big game at Treasure Island's sportsbook and bar featuring a sprawling video wall and serving all-you-can-drink draft beers and premium cocktails for $99*. Additionally, convenient sports betting kiosks are onsite. Admission includes reserved seating.

For an additional cost, guests may dine on an array of menu items ranging from appetizers including a giant pretzel served with cheese sauce and honey mustard, chicken wings and nachos, to salads and main courses such as the Golden Circle Burger and Bison Burger. Additionally, 26 oz. roasted turkey legs will be available while supplies last.

*Price does not include tax and gratuity. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID.

Due to COVID-19 limited occupancy restrictions, guests must make a reservation prior to arrival by calling 702-894-7371. For more information, visit www.treasureisland.com.

