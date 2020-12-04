Boyd Gaming Destinations Award $18 Million In Jackpots Throughout The Las Vegas Valley In November
It's the most wonderful time of the year at Boyd Gaming destinations across Southern Nevada where customers have scored multiple jackpots of $10,000 or more in November at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Cannery, California and Jokers Wild.
In all, more than $18 million in jackpots was awarded last month, including:
A fortunate Cannery Casino Hotel guests kicked off the month by hitting a more than $11,500 jackpot playing Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous on Nov. 1.
A lucky winner hit a royal flush jackpot of $28,000 playing Double Double Bonus Poker at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 3. That same day, a guest at the California Hotel and Casino won a $13,500 jackpot playing Triple Stars.
At Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, a customer won a $16,000 jackpot on a 10 Play Triple Double Bonus Poker slot game on Nov. 4.
On Nov. 8, a Dragon Link Autumn Moon player got the 15 gongs needed to win a more than $12,000 jackpot at Cannery.
Gerardo's visit to the California was a great success after he hit a more than $14,500 grand progressive jackpot on a Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel slot game on Nov. 8.
A Las Vegas local at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino hit a nearly $12,500 grand progressive jackpot on a Mighty Cash Ultra Lion Charge penny slot game after betting only 88 cents on Nov. 9.
Mark was playing Ultimate X Poker at the California when he landed four deuces, banking him an $11,000 jackpot on Nov. 9.
A new B Connected member was visiting Aliante from Illinois when they hit a jackpot of more than $20,000 playing Double Blessings on Nov. 10.
Another Las Vegas local struck gold after hitting a more than $21,000 jackpot playing Buffalo Gold at Jokers Wild Casino on Nov. 12. The lucky guest had 139 free spins that resulted in the big win.
A B Connected player won a more than $11,500 jackpot playing Dragon Link at Gold Coast on Nov. 13.
At Aliante, a lucky player started their weekend by winning a nearly $11,000 jackpot on a Dragons Wealth slot game on Nov. 20.
Gold Coast is the place to win for a guest who scored a more than $10,500 jackpot on an Eagle Bucks slot game on Nov. 23.
A lucky guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino won a more than $11,500 jackpot playing Wonder 4 Buffalo on Nov. 30.
To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.