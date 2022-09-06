Bobby Bones Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Encore Theater, December 3

Widely-celebrated radio and TV personality, Bobby Bones, will bring his acclaimed Bobby Bones: Comedically Inspirational show to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The highly-anticipated show combines Bones' passion for comedy and stories from his inspiring path to success.

Bones shared his excitement for the upcoming performance, explaining, "I've always wanted to play the Wynn. It's the standard. I saw Garth play there and set it as a goal for myself. It's an honor to be able to perform there."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of another exciting project for Bones as he takes on the role of host in the new thrilling TV competition series, Snake In The Grass. New episodes of the show air each Monday on USA Network.

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones "has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world" (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program "The Bobby Bones Show," which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 2x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His breakout TV series for National Geographic, "Breaking Bobby Bones," is streaming now on Disney+. He served as the official in-house mentor on ABC's "American Idol," won season 27 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and serves as host and executive producer of Circle Network's "Opry." The "media multitasker's" (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, "BobbyCast," which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book and Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat, and recently released his first children's book, Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School. For more information, visit BobbyBones.com.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.