Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bobby Bones Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Encore Theater, December 3

Tickets on sale to the public Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Register for Las Vegas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
Bobby Bones Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Encore Theater, December 3

Widely-celebrated radio and TV personality, Bobby Bones, will bring his acclaimed Bobby Bones: Comedically Inspirational show to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The highly-anticipated show combines Bones' passion for comedy and stories from his inspiring path to success.

Bones shared his excitement for the upcoming performance, explaining, "I've always wanted to play the Wynn. It's the standard. I saw Garth play there and set it as a goal for myself. It's an honor to be able to perform there."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of another exciting project for Bones as he takes on the role of host in the new thrilling TV competition series, Snake In The Grass. New episodes of the show air each Monday on USA Network.

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones "has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world" (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program "The Bobby Bones Show," which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 2x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His breakout TV series for National Geographic, "Breaking Bobby Bones," is streaming now on Disney+. He served as the official in-house mentor on ABC's "American Idol," won season 27 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and serves as host and executive producer of Circle Network's "Opry." The "media multitasker's" (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, "BobbyCast," which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book and Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat, and recently released his first children's book, Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School. For more information, visit BobbyBones.com.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.





More Hot Stories For You


The Neon Museum To Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy's Private EstateThe Neon Museum To Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy's Private Estate
September 2, 2022

 The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.
Comedian Jimmy Failla Adds Second Show at Red Rock Resort in NovemberComedian Jimmy Failla Adds Second Show at Red Rock Resort in November
September 2, 2022

Due to popular demand, comedian and radio host Jimmy Failla has added a second show at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort. Failla will now perform Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets start at $30 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Jeanmarie Simpson to Direct KINDERTRANSPORT at the Adelson Theatre This NovemberJeanmarie Simpson to Direct KINDERTRANSPORT at the Adelson Theatre This November
August 31, 2022

Celebrated theatre artist, Jeanmarie Simpson, known for her beautifully innovative stagings of Shakespeare, contemporary plays, adaptations, and her own original works, is set to begin rehearsals September 6th in Las Vegas for a November 3rd opening.
MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29
August 30, 2022

​​​​​​​Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, honored the legendary King of Pop's birthday by delighting guests this past weekend with fun-filled activities inside its world-class theater at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Canadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This FallCanadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This Fall
August 30, 2022

Multi-award-winning, platinum-selling Matt Dusk will be bringing audiences back to 1960's Las Vegas and one of music's most elegant eras with some of the most recognizable tunes in the American Songbook repertoire. This fall, Dusk will perform in 30 Canadian cities and 7 U.S. cities in the winter of 2023, including Las Vegas.