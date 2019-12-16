ABSINTHE Brings The Laugh To Caesars Palace

Stumped on how to entertain your visiting in-laws and family this holiday season without encouraging a return visit? The Gazillionaire and his raucous crew of ridiculously talented performers from ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace will help ensure a swift return to the small town from which they came by providing more than enough hilariously awkward moments and scarring memories during the show's two nightly performances at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. To meet high ticket demand, a third performance will be added at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.

"Nothing says Christmas like watching grandma get a lap dance from two drunk idiots in front of 650 other people," says The Gazillionaire. "Scarring memories for you and a revved-up bitty for grandpa, ABSINTHE for the holidays is a win-win. They'll be back on a plane to Boise before you know it and will opt to deliver their annual $12 check via mail next year instead of in-person. You're welcome."

Fulfilling The Gazillionaire's promise of performing twice daily every night of the year, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve will be no exception. To account for the evening's festivities across The Strip, ABSINTHE will have an amended schedule of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Ticketholders and passersby will have access to the sprawling Green Fairy Garden long into the night, where they'll be able to groove and imbibe under the boughs of the ABSINTHE Electric Oak and enjoy prime viewing of The Strip's fireworks presentation with easy access to the courtyard's booze-filled bars and live music.

ABSINTHE performs nightly at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will have an amended schedule on Saturday, Dec. 28 (6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.), and Tuesday, Dec. 31 (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.). For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.





