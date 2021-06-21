Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Las Vegas Local Scores $85,000+ Regional Linked Pai Gow Poker Progressive Jackpot At The Orleans

The properties' Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.

Jun. 21, 2021  

Rosemarie, a local resident, had a memorable visit to The Orleans Hotel and Casino when she hit Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $85,000 on Friday, June 18.

The lucky guest, who has been a regular visitor at The Orleans and Gold Coast since 2016, was playing Pai Gow Poker at approximately 4:20 p.m. when she scored a seven-card straight flush, winning her a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $85,258. She also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won her an additional $1,000.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participated in the Company's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including The Orleans, Gold Coast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam's Town and Suncoast. By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

Another recent win took place last Sunday, June 13, when a guest at Aliante hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $92,993. The player also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186. In total, the guest won $114,179 during his visit. On June 3, another Las Vegas local at The Orleans won Boyd Gaming's Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $160,873.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.


