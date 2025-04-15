Kansas City Chiefs Legend Kevin Ross Headlines Christian Okoye Foundation's Annual Celebrity Roast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Christian Okoye Foundation has announced Kansas City Chiefs Legend, Kevin Ross, as the esteemed roast subject for the annual Christian Okoye Celebrity Roast Fundraiser.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 27, starting at 4 p.m. at Harrah's Voodoo Lounge in North Kansas City. This highly anticipated evening is open to the public, with individual VIP tickets available starting at $100.

Prepare for a night filled with uncensored jokes, appearances by special celebrity guests, and reunions with former Chiefs players—all in support of a worthy cause. The event aims to raise funds for the Christian Okoye Foundation 501(c)3, dedicated to aiding children in staying in school and bolstering youth sports in Nigeria.

"I'm honored to be a part of such a meaningful event," said Kevin Ross. "Supporting initiatives that empower youth and promote education is a cause close to my heart. I look forward to sharing laughs and memories with everyone in attendance."

Kevin Ross, a former cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, was known for his physical play and leadership on the field. He was named to two Pro Bowls and spent over a decade in the NFL, helping to define the Chiefs' defense in the 1980s and early 1990s. His contributions to the game earned him a lasting legacy in Kansas City sports history.

The Christian Okoye Foundation strives to harness the enthusiasm children have for sports and channel it towards their educational and personal growth. Through free athletic clinics hosted by professional athletes, the foundation offers at-risk and underprivileged youth invaluable training in sports and encourages the development of business and entrepreneurial skills.

Additionally, the event will feature a silent auction with signed sports memorabilia from Kansas City Chiefs greats, including a Bo Jackson signed jersey.

The VIP cocktail hour kicks off at 4 p.m., followed by the Celebrity Roast at 6 p.m. For more information on the Christian Okoye Foundation, event sponsorships, and ticketing options, please visit www.christianokoye.com/2025-okoye-celebrity-roast/.

