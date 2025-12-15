Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Beth Domann
- I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU
- Springfield Little Theatre
32%
Cierre Wesley
- SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED
- Summit Theatre Group
14%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- NO SHOW TUNES ALLOWED
- High Tide Theatrical
12%
Kelly Osborne
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%
The Heartaches
- AHA! CABARET
- The Black Box
9%
Joseph Galetti
- PRIDE: IN CONCERT
- High Tide Theatrical
9%
Kelly Osborne
- SLT LATE NIGHT'S WHO'S HOLIDAY AT NATHAN P. MURPHY'S
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Kylie Howard
- DREAM ROLES
- High Tide Theatrical
7%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Patrick Lewallen
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN
- Musical Theater Heritage
60%
Samantha Barboza
- WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE
- Iris Inn Productions & The Black Box
40%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Lorianne Dunn
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Jacob Estes
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Josh Inmon
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
8%
Amanda Snead
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
7%
Christina Burton
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Alyce Wilson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
6%
Melody Boyens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Angi Griffee
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Sophie Yancey
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Valerie Martin
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
5%
Emma Bucci-Torres
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%
Brian Duncan
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Anna Shelton
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Janie Turner
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
4%
Kacy Christensen
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%
Austen Padgitt
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
April Okken
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
3%
Megan Case
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Logan Torbet
- BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Hope Williams
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- First Act Theatre Arts
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Burton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
29%
Courtney Germany
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
11%
Donovan Woods
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Elaine Kimble
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
9%
Tommy McDowell
- CLUE
- New Theatre Restaurant
9%
Dylan Blackwood
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Debbie Roshe
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
7%
Ernie Nolan
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
MK Lawson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
6%
Dylan Blackwood
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Michael R. Blake
- CAROUSEL
- Music Theatre Heritage
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Johnson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Madison Steward
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Alexandra Rovirosa
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
8%
Bonnie Johnson
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theate
8%
Alison Nickel
- ASSASSINS
- OCTA
7%
Shannon Regnier
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
7%
Bonnie Johnson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Andrew Ainsworth
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Bonnie Johnson and Allison Winsby
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Erin Barnett
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Juliana Johnson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Michelle Amos
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Denise Chambers
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Grace Billingsley
- RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Logan Torbet
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Madison Steward
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Becky Smith
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Alison Nickel
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Kary Stowe
- ANNIE
- Theatre North of 60
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
11%
Georgianna Londre
- CLUE
- The New Theater
10%
Arwen White
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Brandon McWilliams
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Georgianna Londre
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Ruth Smerchek
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
8%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
8%
Rebecca Dibben
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Georgiana Londre
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Lex Liang
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Georgianna Londré
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
5%
Marian McClellan
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Jessica Teaira Crawford
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
4%
Michael Aguilar
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Jack Smith
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Daniela Toscano
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- Unicorn Theatre
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
27%HAIR
- High Tide
27%WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
25%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
21%Best Dance Production (Professional) CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
60%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
40%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Inman
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
12%
Lorianne Dunn
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
8%
Amy Sander
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
7%
Kristen Henning
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Audrey Phillips & Elizabeth Schoenborn
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%
Joshua David Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
5%
Clayton Avery
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Michael Golliher
- ASSASSINS
- OCTA
4%
Carrigan Rohach
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Brandon Thomsen
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
4%
Justin Willhite
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Jerry Jay Cranford
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
4%
Jacob Estes
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Chelsea Smet
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%
Nki Calloway & Amanda Snead
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
3%
Stan Cole
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Jana Latchaw Milbourn
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
2%
Kacy Christensen
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
2%
Valerie Martin
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
2%
Logan Torbet
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Stan Cole
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%
Jacob Deck
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Schoenborn
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
1%
Mindy Moritz Belden
- ELF
- Inspired Purpose
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
29%
Nick Padgett
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
14%
Cody Walls
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
11%
Tim Scott
- GUYS & DOLLS
- MTH Theatre
9%
Larry Raben
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
8%
Nick Padgett
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Tim Scott
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
7%
Cody Walls
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Justin Cowan
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
5%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Clayton Avery
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
19%
Jamie Bower
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
15%
Ashton Botts
- COLUMBINUS
- Jewell Theatre Company
14%
Gretchen Teague
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
10%
Roland Netzer
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
8%
Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
- FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
7%
Colin Rohach
- PUFFS
- Leawood stage company
7%
Karen Sabo
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Jessica Bower
- SLT YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRODUCTION OF THE GIVER AT THE JUDY
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Mark Gideon
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF EXIT LAUGHING AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Logan Torbet
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford
- CLUE
- The New Theater
11%
Will Gurley
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
10%
Ashton Botts
- NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
10%
Cody Walls
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
10%
Diana Watts
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
7%
Tosin Morohunfola
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Brandon McShaffrey
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
6%
Katie Gilchrist
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Abe Reybold
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Ile Haggins
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
5%
Meredith McDonough
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Ernie Nolan
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Karen Paisley
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Vi Tran
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Francois Battiste
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
2%
Kayli Gurley
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%
Nicole Hodges Persley
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
10%WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
7%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
4%ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
4%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
4%1776
- The Barn Players
4%DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
2%IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
2%BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Barn Players
1%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight Theatre
20%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
14%ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
8%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
5%GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
4%ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES
- Whim Productions
4%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
4%FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
3%EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
3%BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
3%CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%EMMA
- KC Rep
2%DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
2%BOOK OF DAYS
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
2%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
1%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jamie Bower
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
14%
Jamie Bower
- SLT'S MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%
Colton Rice
- ASSASSINS
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
8%
Sterling Oliver
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Garrin Rosebough
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Anna Tomlinson
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Van Bridges
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
Denise Whelan
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Jamie Bower
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Austin Van Winkle
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Space
5%
Kai Chapin
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Selena Gonzalez-Lopez
- INTO THE WOODS
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
5%
Jamie Bower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Denise Whelan
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Zach Dulny
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Chuck Cline
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
3%
Chuck Cline
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Denise Whelan
- SHREK
- Inspired Purpose
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Sean Glass
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
10%
Alex Perry
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
10%
Dante Lawrence
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
8%
Art Kent
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Austin VanWinkle
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
7%
Zoe Spangler
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
6%
Ellie Parks
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%
Zan de Spelder
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
5%
Zan de Spelder
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
4%
Sally Farrand
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Kent Buess
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
4%
Karen Paisley
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Jacqueline K. Fox
- EMMA
- KC Rep
3%
Jarrett Bertoncin
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Kent Buess
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Will Gurley
- THE BRIGHTEST IT’S EVER BEEN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
Shon Causer
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Kent Buess
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Michelle Harvey
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
2%
Taylor Jene Sullivan
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Shelbi Arndt
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
David Brown
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Carla Wootton
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%
Danielle Hardin
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
10%
Kris Langston
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Delano Mendoza
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
8%
Carla Wootton
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF OKLAHOMA! AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Sam Panico
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Ashley Jones Rivers
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
5%
Sariah Pinick
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%
Kathryn Cole
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF WAITRESS AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Maddie Jenkins
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Ginger Driskell
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
5%
Laura Crawford
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%
LaComa Bass
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
4%
James Levy
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%
Jenell Johnson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Kathryn Cole
- WAITRESS
- Springfield
4%
Ginger Driskell
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
3%
Pamela Baskin-Watson
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
2%
Pamela Baskin-Watson
- SUPER JEWELS!
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Angie Benson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
29%
Tim Braselton
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
12%
Ty Tuttle
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Ty Tuttle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Donna Peeler
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
8%
Matthew Meals
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
8%
Ty Tuttle
- CAROUSEL
- Music Theatre Heritage
7%
Jeremy Sheets
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Tim Braselton
- MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
6%
Ty Tuttle
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
5%ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
4%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
4%CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%ASSASSINS
- OCTA
3%THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
3%HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
3%THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
2%SHREK
- Leawood stage company
2%1776
- The Barn Players
2%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
2%DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- The White Theater at The J
2%IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
1%Best Musical (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight Theatre
20%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
18%NEWSIES
- The New Theater
10%ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
8%LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
6%BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
6%CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
5%CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
4%LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL
- KC Rep
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains theatre
3%NUNSENSE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Great Plains Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG
- Springfield Little Theatre
30%STUFF OF DREAMS
- The White Theater at The J
17%NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
15%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
14%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
11%SUPER JEWELS!
- Spinning Tree Theatre
7%WAITING
- Brett Jones
5%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) FOR GIRLS...
- KC Public Theatre
15%MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
15%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
13%STICKS & STONES
- KC Fringe 2025
12%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
11%TIS THE SEASON
- Maples Repertory Theatre
9%DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
8%OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
7%FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
6%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
5%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ava Bartlett
- ANNIE
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Reaghan Skiles
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Katie Orr
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Holden Childress
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Patrick Lewallen
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
4%
Bailey Diehl
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Terrace Wyatt Jr
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
3%
Susanna Cobbett
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%
Elise Natalya Bowles
- WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
3%
Kai Chapin
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
3%
Seth Hunt
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Kelly Osborne
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Sally Trtan
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Heather Haloupek
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Delano Mendoza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
2%
Dalton Stuart
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
2%
Alvin Thoden
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Midlife Players
2%
Chris Cobbett
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Tyler Wilson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Helen-Ashley Bodenhamer
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Ashtin Umstattd
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Luke Pryon
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
2%
Jesse White
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%
Jordan Rosenwald
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Algebra Blessett
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
8%
Weston Thomas
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Jonathon Timpanelli
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
7%
Angela Wildflower
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
7%
Alec Bridges
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Patrick Lewallen
- CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
7%
Chelsea Anglemyer
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
6%
Collin O’Connor
- JERSEY BOYS
- New theatre and restaurant
4%
Nick Padgett
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
4%
Vi Tran
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- Coterie Theatre
4%
Sinclair Freeman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
4%
Cathy Barnett
- MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
4%
Emily Shackelford
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%
Meghan Gratzer
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Jessalyn Kincaid
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Hannah Hill
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Molly Denninghoff
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Musical Theater Heritage
2%
Lauren Braton
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Zach Garraway
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Grant Brown
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%
Ethan Badders
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Jazlyn Epps
- HIP HOP CINDERELLA
- Black Reparatory Theatre of Kansas City
2%
Eric Geil
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
2%
Jenna Gaston
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains theatre
2%
Sarah Joy Kane
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Cowley Summer Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bailey Diehl
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
21%
Tina Morrison
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
16%
Michael Juncker
- BUS STOP
- OCTA
6%
Annie Crumbaugh
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Meghan Churchill
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- First Act Theatre Arts
6%
Sandy Skoglund-Young
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre's The Studio Theatre at The Judy
5%
Heath Hillhouse
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Leighanne Depriest-Schuster
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Keisha McMillan
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
4%
Brandon Baker
- PUFFS
- Leawood stage company
4%
Jennifer Eiffert
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Michelle Scott
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Nathan Shelton
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Mel Jenkins
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Melissa Morgan
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Dylan Bradley
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Elijah Biggers
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Darrington Clarck
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
10%
Trish Price
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
9%
Amelia Pedlow
- EMMA
- KC Rep
9%
James Taylor Odom
- CLUE
- The New Theater
8%
Bree Patterson
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Pete Kuhn
- F**KING MEN
- Whim Space
6%
Heidi Van
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Holly Ruth Gale
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Taryn Murphy
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains theatre
5%
Analyse Elliott
- MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
5%
Caity Nelson
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
4%
Michael McIntire
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%
Jen Mays
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Todd Schnake
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
4%
Emma Soemer
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
Patty Whitlock
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Leslie Kimbell
- STEELE MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Park Bucker
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Teonna Wesley
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Solomon Langley
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Maya Antoniette Riley
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Hillman
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
16%POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
15%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
12%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- The White Theater at The J
12%HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
11%EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%BUS STOP
- OCTA
9%NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
5%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
3%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
3%Best Play (Professional) CLUE
- The New Theater
16%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
12%STEELE MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
10%FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
8%WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Padgett Productions
8%FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
5%DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
5%DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
5%EMMA
- KC Rep
5%CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Actors Theatre
4%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
4%EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
3%F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
3%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
0%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) CINDERELLA
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
38%THE LITTLE PRINCE
- Ozarks Lyric Opera
35%THE BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
17%CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
10%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andrew Wilson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
21%
Dylan Bradley
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Joshua David Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Brandon Compton
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
6%
Kathy Voecks
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
RJ Parish
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Kai Chapin and Alexandra Rovirosa
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Patrick Weaver/Eugenia Roubal
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Vivian Wong
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
5%
Corbin Chaffin
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Corbin Chaffin
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Patrick Weaver
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Corbin Chaffin
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Lindsay Webster
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Nathan Wyman
- NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
3%
Logan Torbet
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Michael Ritzel/Colton Rice
- BUS STOP
- OCTA
2%
Nathan Wyman
- THE NEW ORDER
- Jewell Theatre Company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Spencer
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
16%
Alex Perry
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
12%
Selena Gonzalez-Lopez
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
10%
Yi Chien Lee
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
9%
Austin Cecil
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
9%
Joe Burkard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
8%
Lex Liang
- EMMA
- KC Rep
7%
Gary Mosby
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Gary Mosby
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Mark Exline
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Austin Cecil
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Bethany Elliot
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Doug Schroeder
- FAMILY SODESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christian Bernard
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
32%
Justin Dudzik
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
13%
Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
12%
River Freeman
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
11%
River Freeman
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
10%
Mia Sparks
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
9%
Gabe Sokolowski
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
8%
Katelyn Gillette
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
5%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian Barnard
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
24%
Celeste Abrahamson
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
14%
Mark Johnson
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
9%
Roger Stoddard
- CLUE
- The New Theater
9%
David Kiehl
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Thomas Newby
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Will Gurley
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
5%
Mark Johnson
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
5%
Palmer Hefferan
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Joshua Nguyen
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
5%
Dennis Jackson
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
4%
Sean McGinley
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%
Dennis Jackson
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%
Paul Vedros
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Katie Orr
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Autumn Parish
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Andrew Hand
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Joanie Garner-DiPrizio
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Seth Dylan Hunt
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
AJ Valle
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Pancha Brown
- WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
3%
Bailey Diehl
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Sophie Stoebel
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Lianna Morelli
- 1776
- The Barn Players
3%
Joe Galetti
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Alex Pellhum
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Cassidy Diehl
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Brooke Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Casey Long
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
2%
Alvin Thoden
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Mary Rosa
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
2%
Gracie Heath
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%
Katie Orr
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Butch Garrett
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Camden Boomershine
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Alicia Santee-Davis
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%
Deborah Schuler
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
2%
Victor Castillo
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bree Patterson
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
16%
Lauren Braton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
14%
Sheridan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
11%
Angela Wildflower
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
8%
Lacy Goettling
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Hannah Hill
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Christopher Barksdale-Burns
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
5%
Justin Moss
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
5%
Orion Turner
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
4%
Audrey Beyersdorfer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains theatre
4%
Justin Moss
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
4%
Lauren Quigley
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Vera Cremeans
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Francisco Javier Villegas
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%
James Carroll
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains theatre
2%
Jake Thomason
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Cowley Summer Theatre
2%
Joy Pointe
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Dominic Trivigno
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Dillon Giles
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alli Irvin
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
16%
Trisha Baker
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
14%
Bob Hart
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
10%
Tim Caldwell
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
9%
Jennifer Eiffert
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Kaitlyn Talken
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- First Act Theatre Arts
7%
Artemis Leo
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
6%
Cale Harper
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Scout Hutchinson
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Alex Diehl
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
6%
Ellie LeMer
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Patrick Schuster
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
5%
Delaney Henley
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Vanessa Severo
- EMMA
- KC Rep
10%
Amari Lewis
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Cathy Newman
- CLUE
- The New Theater
9%
Becky Saunders
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
9%
Will Gurley
- MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
7%
John Rensenhouse
- CLUE
- The New Theater
7%
Megan Reynolds
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
6%
Kyle Tichenor
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Andy Penn
- BOOK OF DAYS
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
5%
Cinnamon Shultz
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Mateo Moreno
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Terraye Watson
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Dri Hernandez
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- The Unicorn Theatre
3%
Scott Cordes
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Hillman
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Mandy Ortiz
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Florence Matina
- STICKS & STONES
- KC Fringe 2025
3%
Solomon Langley
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Noa Adams
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Isabella Bourman
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%
Tehreem Chaudhry
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) ANNIE
- Springfield Little Theatre
60%CALVIN BERGER
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
22%GO DOG GO
- Great Plains Theatre
17%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
32%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- The Coterie
24%FINDING NEMO
- The Coterie Theatre
17%BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD – WHO MESSED THEM UP)
- Maples Repertory Theatre
9%CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRY TALE
- The Coterie Theatre
8%JUST ASK!
- Coterie Theatre
5%GO DOG GO
- Great Plains theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Springfield Little Theatre
26%
High Tide Theatrical
10%
Gladstone Theatre in the Park
8%
The White Theater at The J
7%
Olathe Civic Theatre Association
6%
Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
6%
Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Blue Springs City Theatre
4%
City Theatre of Independence
4%
The Barn Players Community Theatre
4%
White Theatre
3%
Summit Theatre Group
3%
A Place For Us Productions
3%
Mosaic Arts Collective
3%
Spinning Tree Theatre
2%
First Act Theatre Arts
2%
Leawood Stage Company
2%
Inspired Purpose
1%
Carousel Productions (Macon, MO)
1%
Torelli Productions
0%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Starlight Theatre
16%
The Fox(Springfield, MO)
13%
The Historic Gillioz Theatre
11%
New Dinner Theatre
11%
Unicorn Theatre
7%
KC Rep
7%
Whim Productions
5%
Coterie Theatre
4%
Great Plains Theatre
4%
Musical Theater Heritage
4%
Padgett Productions
3%
Music Theatre Kansas City
3%
Kansas City Actors Theatre
3%
The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%
Maples Repertory Theatre
2%
Smet Theatrics
2%