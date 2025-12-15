Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Beth Domann - I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU - Springfield Little Theatre 32%

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

14%

Cierre Wesley -- Summit Theatre Group

NO SHOW TUNES ALLOWED

12%

Kaitlyn Wilson -- High Tide Theatrical

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

10%

Kelly Osborne -- Springfield Little Theatre

AHA! CABARET

9%

The Heartaches -- The Black Box

PRIDE: IN CONCERT

9%

Joseph Galetti -- High Tide Theatrical

SLT LATE NIGHT'S WHO'S HOLIDAY AT NATHAN P. MURPHY'S

7%

Kelly Osborne -- Springfield Little Theatre

DREAM ROLES

7%

Kylie Howard -- High Tide Theatrical

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN

60%

Patrick Lewallen -- Musical Theater Heritage

WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE

40%

Samantha Barboza -- Iris Inn Productions & The Black Box

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

Lorianne Dunn -- Springfield Little Theatre

HAIR

8%

Jacob Estes -- High Tide Theatrical

WAITRESS

8%

Josh Inmon -- Springfield Little Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

7%

Amanda Snead -- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Christina Burton -- The White Theater at The J

ELF THE MUSICAL

6%

Alyce Wilson -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Melody Boyens -- Springfield Little Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

6%

Angi Griffee -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

Sophie Yancey -- Blue Springs City Theatre

THE WILD PARTY

5%

Valerie Martin -- OCTA

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

4%

Emma Bucci-Torres -- A Place For Us Productions

ANNIE

4%

Brian Duncan -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

SHREK

4%

Anna Shelton -- Leawood Stage Company

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

4%

Janie Turner -- City Theatre of Independence

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

Kacy Christensen -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Austen Padgitt -- High Tide Theatrical

NEWSIES

3%

April Okken -- First Act Theatre Arts

DOGFIGHT

3%

Megan Case -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

2%

Logan Torbet -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Hope Williams -- First Act Theatre Arts

SCHOOL OF ROCK

29%

Christina Burton -- Starlight

CATS

11%

Courtney Germany -- Music Theatre Heritage

FAT HAM

9%

Donovan Woods -- Unicorn Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

9%

Elaine Kimble -- Musical Theater Heritage

CLUE

9%

Tommy McDowell -- New Theatre Restaurant

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

Dylan Blackwood -- Great Plains Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

7%

Debbie Roshe -- New Theatre Restaurant

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

6%

Ernie Nolan -- Unicorn Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

6%

MK Lawson -- Maples Repertory Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Dylan Blackwood -- Great Plains Theatre

CAROUSEL

3%

Michael R. Blake -- Music Theatre Heritage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

Bonnie Johnson -- Springfield Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Madison Steward -- High Tide Theatrical

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

8%

Alexandra Rovirosa -- A Place For Us Productions

WAITRESS

8%

Bonnie Johnson -- Springfield Little Theate

ASSASSINS

7%

Alison Nickel -- OCTA

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

7%

Shannon Regnier -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Bonnie Johnson -- Springfield Little Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

6%

Andrew Ainsworth -- City Theatre of Independence

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Bonnie Johnson and Allison Winsby -- Springfield Little Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Erin Barnett -- The White Theater at The J

ELF THE MUSICAL

4%

Juliana Johnson -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

ANNIE

4%

Michelle Amos -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

Denise Chambers -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Grace Billingsley -- High Tide Theatrical

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

3%

Logan Torbet -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

HAIR

3%

Madison Steward -- High Tide Theatrical

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

3%

Becky Smith -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

DOGFIGHT

3%

Alison Nickel -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

ANNIE

2%

Kary Stowe -- Theatre North of 60

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Francie Kapono-Kuzila -- Padgett Productions

CLUE

10%

Georgianna Londre -- The New Theater

FIRE WORK

9%

Arwen White -- Unicorn Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

8%

Brandon McWilliams -- Unicorn Theatre

CATS

8%

Georgianna Londre -- MTH Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

8%

Ruth Smerchek -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

TUCK EVERLASTING

8%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

BIG FISH

6%

Rebecca Dibben -- Great Plains Theatre

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

5%

Georgiana Londre -- Unicorn Theatre

EMMA

5%

Lex Liang -- KC Rep

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Georgianna Londré -- New Theatre Restaurant

F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO

5%

Marian McClellan -- Whim Productions

BROKE-OLOGY

4%

Jessica Teaira Crawford -- KC Rep

CLUE ONSTAGE

3%

Michael Aguilar -- Maples Repertory Theatre

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

3%

Jack Smith -- Maples Repertory Theatre

THE HEARTSELLERS

2%

Daniela Toscano -- Unicorn Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

27%

- Springfield Little Theatre

HAIR

27%

- High Tide

WAITRESS

25%

- Springfield Little Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

21%

- Springfield Little Theatre

CATS

60%

- Music Theatre Heritage

TUCK EVERLASTING

40%

- Great Plains Theatre

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

12%

Joshua Inman -- Springfield Little Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Lorianne Dunn -- Springfield Little Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Amy Sander -- The Barn Players

SCHOOL OF ROCK

6%

Kristen Henning -- Blue Springs City Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

5%

Audrey Phillips & Elizabeth Schoenborn -- City Theatre of Independence

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Joshua David Smith -- High Tide Theatrical

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Clayton Avery -- Springfield Little Theatre

ASSASSINS

4%

Michael Golliher -- OCTA

SHREK

4%

Carrigan Rohach -- Leawood Stage Company

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

4%

Brandon Thomsen -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Justin Willhite -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Jerry Jay Cranford -- The White Theater at The J

HAIR

4%

Jacob Estes -- High Tide Theatrical

ELF THE MUSICAL

3%

Chelsea Smet -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Nki Calloway & Amanda Snead -- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater

DOGFIGHT

3%

Stan Cole -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

NEWSIES

2%

Jana Latchaw Milbourn -- First Act Theatre Arts

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Kacy Christensen -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

THE WILD PARTY

2%

Valerie Martin -- OCTA

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

2%

Logan Torbet -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

IF/THEN

2%

Stan Cole -- Summit Theatre Group

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Jacob Deck -- High Tide Theatrical

BUBBLE BOY

1%

Michael Grayman-Parkhurst -- Spinning Tree Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

1%

Elizabeth Schoenborn -- City Theatre of Independence

ELF

1%

Mindy Moritz Belden -- Inspired Purpose

SCHOOL OF ROCK

29%

Jerry Jay Cranford -- Starlight

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

14%

Nick Padgett -- Padgett Productions

BIG FISH

11%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

9%

Tim Scott -- MTH Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

8%

Larry Raben -- New Theatre Restaurant

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

7%

Nick Padgett -- Padgett Productions

CATS

7%

Tim Scott -- MTH Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Justin Cowan -- Maples Repertory Theatre

HAND TO GOD

19%

Clayton Avery -- High Tide Theatrical

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

15%

Jamie Bower -- Springfield Little Theatre

COLUMBINUS

14%

Ashton Botts -- Jewell Theatre Company

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

10%

Gretchen Teague -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

8%

Roland Netzer -- Torelli Productions

FIRST GENERATION

7%

Michael Grayman-Parkhurst -- Spinning Tree Theatre

PUFFS

7%

Colin Rohach -- Leawood stage company

POTUS

6%

Karen Sabo -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

SLT YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRODUCTION OF THE GIVER AT THE JUDY

6%

Jessica Bower -- Springfield Little Theatre

SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF EXIT LAUGHING AT THE LANDERS

5%

Mark Gideon -- Springfield Little Theatre

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

4%

Logan Torbet -- Springfield Little Theatre

CLUE

11%

Jerry Jay Cranford -- The New Theater

FRANKENSTEIN

10%

Will Gurley -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

NOVEL

10%

Ashton Botts -- The Arts Asylum

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

7%

Diana Watts -- Whim Productions

FAT HAM

7%

Tosin Morohunfola -- Unicorn Theatre

CLUE ONSTAGE

6%

Brandon McShaffrey -- Maples Repertory Theatre

FIRE WORK

6%

Katie Gilchrist -- Unicorn Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

6%

Abe Reybold -- Unicorn Theatre

DEATHTRAP

5%

Ile Haggins -- Kansas City Actors Theatre

EMMA

5%

Meredith McDonough -- KC Rep

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

5%

Ernie Nolan -- Unicorn Theatre

ALABAMA STORY

3%

Karen Paisley -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

THE HEARTSELLERS

3%

Vi Tran -- Unicorn Theatre

BROKE-OLOGY

2%

Francois Battiste -- KC Rep

OUR HOLY PLACE

2%

Kayli Gurley -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD

2%

Nicole Hodges Persley -- KC Melting Pot Theatre

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

10%

- Springfield Little Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

- Springfield Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

10%

- High Tide Theatrical

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

- White Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

- Blue Springs City Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL

4%

- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

4%

- A Place For Us Productions

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

4%

- City Theatre of Independence

ANNIE

4%

- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

- The White Theater at The J

OKLAHOMA!

4%

- Springfield Little Theatre

HAIR

4%

- High Tide Theatrical

1776

4%

- The Barn Players

DOGFIGHT

3%

- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

3%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

2%

- High Tide Theatrical

IF/THEN

2%

- Summit Theatre Group

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

2%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

1%

- The Barn Players

FIRST GENERATION

1%

- Spinning Tree Theatre

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

1%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

POTUS

1%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

20%

- Starlight Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

14%

- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY

8%

- Padgett Productions

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

- Great Plains Theatre

F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO

5%

- Whim Productions

CATS

5%

- Music Theatre Heritage

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

- Music Theatre Heritage

CAROUSEL

4%

- Musical Theater Heritage

ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES

4%

- Whim Productions

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

4%

- Whim Productions

FAT HAM

3%

- Unicorn Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- Great Plains Theatre

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

3%

- Unicorn Theatre

BROKE-OLOGY

3%

- KC Rep

CLUE ONSTAGE

2%

- Maples Repertory Theatre

EMMA

2%

- KC Rep

DESIGNING WOMEN

2%

- Unicorn Theatre

BOOK OF DAYS

2%

- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Padgett Productions

FIRE WORK

1%

- Unicorn Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2

1%

- Maples Repertory Theatre

FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD

0%

- KC Melting Pot Theatre

WAITRESS

14%

Jamie Bower -- Springfield Little Theatre

SLT'S MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE LANDERS

9%

Jamie Bower -- Springfield Little Theatre

ASSASSINS

8%

Colton Rice -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Sterling Oliver -- The White Theater at The J

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

6%

Garrin Rosebough -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

6%

Anna Tomlinson -- City Theatre of Independence

HAIR

6%

Van Bridges -- High Tide Theatrical

ANNIE

5%

Denise Whelan -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Jamie Bower -- Springfield Little Theatre

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

5%

Austin Van Winkle -- Whim Space

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

5%

Kai Chapin -- A Place For Us Productions

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Selena Gonzalez-Lopez -- University of Missouri-Kansas City

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Jamie Bower -- Springfield Little Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL

4%

Denise Whelan -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

SHREK

4%

Zach Dulny -- Leawood Stage Company

IF/THEN

3%

Chuck Cline -- Summit Theatre Group

DOGFIGHT

3%

Chuck Cline -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

SHREK

2%

Denise Whelan -- Inspired Purpose

SCHOOL OF ROCK

10%

Sean Glass -- Starlight

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

10%

Alex Perry -- Unicorn Theatre

CATS

8%

Dante Lawrence -- Music Theatre Heritage

DOCTOR MOLOCH

8%

Art Kent -- Unicorn Theatre

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

7%

Austin VanWinkle -- Whim Productions

DEATHTRAP

6%

Zoe Spangler -- Kansas City Actors Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Ellie Parks -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Zan de Spelder -- Padgett Productions

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

4%

Zan de Spelder -- Padgett Productions

FAT HAM

4%

Sally Farrand -- Unicorn Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Kent Buess -- Great Plains Theatre

MOTHER'S DAUGHTER

3%

Karen Paisley -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

EMMA

3%

Jacqueline K. Fox -- KC Rep

FIRE WORK

3%

Jarrett Bertoncin -- Unicorn Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Kent Buess -- Great Plains Theatre

THE BRIGHTEST IT’S EVER BEEN

3%

Will Gurley -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Shon Causer -- Maples Repertory Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Kent Buess -- Great Plains Theatre

BROKE-OLOGY

2%

Michelle Harvey -- KC Rep

DESIGNING WOMEN

2%

Taylor Jene Sullivan -- Unicorn Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Shelbi Arndt -- Music Theatre Heritage

FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD

2%

David Brown -- KC Melting Pot Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

13%

Carla Wootton -- Springfield Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

10%

Danielle Hardin -- High Tide Theatrical

HAIR

8%

Kris Langston -- High Tide Theatrical

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

Delano Mendoza -- The White Theater at The J

SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF OKLAHOMA! AT THE LANDERS

6%

Carla Wootton -- Springfield Little Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

6%

Sam Panico -- Blue Springs City Theatre

THE WILD PARTY

5%

Ashley Jones Rivers -- OCTA

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

5%

Sariah Pinick -- City Theatre of Independence

SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF WAITRESS AT THE LANDERS

5%

Kathryn Cole -- Springfield Little Theatre

ANNIE

5%

Maddie Jenkins -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

DOGFIGHT

5%

Ginger Driskell -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

4%

Laura Crawford -- A Place For Us Productions

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

4%

LaComa Bass -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

James Levy -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

ELF THE MUSICAL

4%

Jenell Johnson -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

WAITRESS

4%

Kathryn Cole -- Springfield

IF/THEN

3%

Ginger Driskell -- Summit Theatre Group

BUBBLE BOY

2%

Pamela Baskin-Watson -- Spinning Tree Theatre

SUPER JEWELS!

1%

Pamela Baskin-Watson -- Spinning Tree Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

29%

Angie Benson -- Starlight

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY

12%

Tim Braselton -- Padgett Productions

CATS

9%

Ty Tuttle -- Music Theatre Heritage

LITTLE WOMEN

9%

Ty Tuttle -- Music Theatre Heritage

ROCK OF AGES

8%

Donna Peeler -- Maples Repertory Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

8%

Matthew Meals -- Great Plains Theatre

CAROUSEL

7%

Ty Tuttle -- Music Theatre Heritage

BIG FISH

6%

Jeremy Sheets -- Great Plains Theatre

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Tim Braselton -- Padgett Productions

GUYS & DOLLS

5%

Ty Tuttle -- Music Theatre Heritage

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

13%

- Springfield Little Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

- Springfield Little Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

- Blue Springs City Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- High Tide Theatrical

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

- White Theatre

ANNIE

5%

- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

OKLAHOMA!

5%

- Springfield Little Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

- The White Theater at The J

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

4%

- City Theatre of Independence

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

4%

- A Place For Us Productions

ELF THE MUSICAL

3%

- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

ASSASSINS

3%

- OCTA

THE WILD PARTY

3%

- OCTA

HAIR

3%

- High Tide Theatrical

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

3%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- High Tide Theatrical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- The Barn Players

SHREK

2%

- Leawood stage company

1776

2%

- The Barn Players

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater

DOGFIGHT

2%

- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

- The White Theater at The J

IF/THEN

2%

- Summit Theatre Group

NEWSIES

1%

- First Act Theatre Arts

SCHOOL OF ROCK

20%

- Starlight Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

18%

- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

NEWSIES

10%

- The New Theater

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY

8%

- Padgett Productions

LITTLE WOMEN

6%

- Music Theatre Heritage

BIG FISH

6%

- Great Plains Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

- Padgett Productions

CAROUSEL

5%

- Musical Theater Heritage

CATS

4%

- Music Theatre Heritage

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

- Music Theatre Heritage

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

- Great Plains Theatre

LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL

3%

- KC Rep

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- Great Plains theatre

NUNSENSE

2%

- Maples Repertory Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

- Great Plains Theatre

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG

30%

- Springfield Little Theatre

STUFF OF DREAMS

17%

- The White Theater at The J

NOVEL

15%

- The Arts Asylum

FIRST GENERATION

14%

- Spinning Tree Theatre

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

11%

- Torelli Productions

SUPER JEWELS!

7%

- Spinning Tree Theatre

WAITING

5%

- Brett Jones

FOR GIRLS...

15%

- KC Public Theatre

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

15%

- Padgett Productions

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

13%

- Whim Productions

STICKS & STONES

12%

- KC Fringe 2025

FIRE WORK

11%

- Unicorn Theatre

TIS THE SEASON

9%

- Maples Repertory Theatre

DOCTOR MOLOCH

8%

- Unicorn Theatre

OUR HOLY PLACE

7%

- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD

6%

- KC Melting Pot Theatre

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

5%

- Torelli Productions

ANNIE

6%

Ava Bartlett -- Springfield Little Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Reaghan Skiles -- Springfield Little Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Katie Orr -- Springfield Little Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

Holden Childress -- Blue Springs City Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

Patrick Lewallen -- The White Theater at The J

WAITRESS

3%

Bailey Diehl -- Springfield Little Theatre

SHREK

3%

Terrace Wyatt Jr -- Leawood Stage Company

ANNIE

3%

Susanna Cobbett -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Elise Natalya Bowles -- White Theatre

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

3%

Kai Chapin -- A Place For Us Productions

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

3%

Seth Hunt -- Springfield Little Theatre

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

3%

Kelly Osborne -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Sally Trtan -- Springfield Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Heather Haloupek -- High Tide Theatrical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Delano Mendoza -- The Barn Players

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

2%

Dalton Stuart -- City Theatre of Independence

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Alvin Thoden -- Midlife Players

ANNIE

2%

Chris Cobbett -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

ELF THE MUSICAL

2%

Tyler Wilson -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

2%

Helen-Ashley Bodenhamer -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Ashtin Umstattd -- High Tide Theatrical

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kaitlyn Wilson -- High Tide Theatrical

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

2%

Luke Pryon -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

DOGFIGHT

2%

Jesse White -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

BUBBLE BOY

2%

Jordan Rosenwald -- Spinning Tree Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Algebra Blessett -- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

CATS

8%

Weston Thomas -- MTH Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

7%

Jonathon Timpanelli -- Starlight

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

Angela Wildflower -- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

7%

Alec Bridges -- Padgett Productions

CAROUSEL

7%

Patrick Lewallen -- Musical Theater Heritage

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY

6%

Chelsea Anglemyer -- Padgett Productions

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Collin O’Connor -- New theatre and restaurant

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

Nick Padgett -- Padgett Productions

FINDING NEMO TYA

4%

Vi Tran -- Coterie Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Sinclair Freeman -- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Cathy Barnett -- Padgett Productions

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Emily Shackelford -- Musical Theater Heritage

BIG FISH

3%

Meghan Gratzer -- Great Plains Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Jessalyn Kincaid -- Music Theatre Heritage

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Hannah Hill -- Great Plains Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Molly Denninghoff -- Musical Theater Heritage

CATS

2%

Lauren Braton -- Music Theatre Heritage

BIG FISH

2%

Zach Garraway -- Great Plains Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Grant Brown -- Maples Repertory Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Ethan Badders -- Great Plains Theatre

HIP HOP CINDERELLA

2%

Jazlyn Epps -- Black Reparatory Theatre of Kansas City

CATS

2%

Eric Geil -- MTH Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Jenna Gaston -- Great Plains theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Sarah Joy Kane -- Cowley Summer Theatre

HAND TO GOD

21%

Bailey Diehl -- High Tide Theatrical

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

16%

Tina Morrison -- Theatre in the Park

BUS STOP

6%

Michael Juncker -- OCTA

POTUS

6%

Annie Crumbaugh -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

6%

Meghan Churchill -- First Act Theatre Arts

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED

5%

Sandy Skoglund-Young -- Springfield Little Theatre's The Studio Theatre at The Judy

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

5%

Heath Hillhouse -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

EXIT LAUGHING

5%

Leighanne Depriest-Schuster -- Springfield Little Theatre

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

4%

Keisha McMillan -- Torelli Productions

PUFFS

4%

Brandon Baker -- Leawood stage company

HAND TO GOD

4%

Jennifer Eiffert -- High Tide Theatrical

EXIT LAUGHING

4%

Michelle Scott -- Springfield Little Theatre

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

3%

Nathan Shelton -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

POTUS

3%

Mel Jenkins -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

EXIT LAUGHING

3%

Melissa Morgan -- Springfield Little Theatre

HAND TO GOD

3%

Dylan Bradley -- High Tide Theatrical

HAND TO GOD

2%

Elijah Biggers -- High Tide Theatrical

FAT HAM

10%

Darrington Clarck -- Unicorn Theatre

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

9%

Trish Price -- Whim Productions

EMMA

9%

Amelia Pedlow -- KC Rep

CLUE

8%

James Taylor Odom -- The New Theater

FIRE WORK

7%

Bree Patterson -- Unicorn Theatre

F**KING MEN

6%

Pete Kuhn -- Whim Space

DESIGNING WOMEN

6%

Heidi Van -- Unicorn Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Holly Ruth Gale -- Great Plains Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Taryn Murphy -- Great Plains theatre

MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

5%

Analyse Elliott -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

OUR HOLY PLACE

4%

Caity Nelson -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

CLUE ONSTAGE

4%

Michael McIntire -- Maples Repertory Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

4%

Jen Mays -- Unicorn Theatre

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

4%

Todd Schnake -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

OUR HOLY PLACE

3%

Emma Soemer -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

MOTHER'S DAUGHTER

3%

Patty Whitlock -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

STEELE MAGNOLIAS

2%

Leslie Kimbell -- Great Plains Theatre

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

Park Bucker -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

FAT HAM

2%

Teonna Wesley -- Unicorn Theatre

FIRE WORK

2%

Solomon Langley -- Unicorn Theatre

FIRE WORK

2%

Maya Antoniette Riley -- Unicorn Theatre

ALABAMA STORY

1%

Elizabeth Hillman -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

16%

- Theatre in the Park

POTUS

15%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

12%

- Springfield Little Theatre

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

12%

- The White Theater at The J

HAND TO GOD

11%

- High Tide Theatrical

EXIT LAUGHING

9%

- Springfield Little Theatre

BUS STOP

9%

- OCTA

NOVEL

5%

- The Arts Asylum

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

5%

- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

3%

- Torelli Productions

FIRST GENERATION

3%

- Spinning Tree Theatre

CLUE

16%

- The New Theater

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

12%

- Whim Productions

STEELE MAGNOLIAS

10%

- Great Plains Theatre

FAT HAM

8%

- Unicorn Theatre

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

8%

- Padgett Productions

FRANKENSTEIN

5%

- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

DEATHTRAP

5%

- Kansas City Actors Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

5%

- Unicorn Theatre

EMMA

5%

- KC Rep

CLUE ONSTAGE

4%

- Maples Repertory Theatre

BROKE-OLOGY

4%

- KC Actors Theatre

FIRE WORK

4%

- Unicorn Theatre

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

3%

- Unicorn Theatre

F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO

3%

- Whim Productions

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

3%

- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

OUR HOLY PLACE

3%

- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

DOCTOR MOLOCH

0%

- Unicorn Theatre

CINDERELLA

38%

- Lyric Opera of Kansas City

THE LITTLE PRINCE

35%

- Ozarks Lyric Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

17%

- Lyric Opera of Kansas City

CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA

10%

- Lyric Opera of Kansas City

THE LITTLE MERMAID

21%

Andrew Wilson -- Springfield Little Theatre

HAIR

7%

Dylan Bradley -- High Tide Theatrical

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Joshua David Smith -- Springfield Little Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

6%

Brandon Compton -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

BUS STOP

6%

Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Kathy Voecks -- The White Theater at The J

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

6%

RJ Parish -- City Theatre of Independence

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

5%

Kai Chapin and Alexandra Rovirosa -- A Place For Us Productions

ELF THE MUSICAL

5%

Patrick Weaver/Eugenia Roubal -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

SHREK

5%

Vivian Wong -- Leawood Stage Company

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Corbin Chaffin -- Springfield Little Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Corbin Chaffin -- Springfield Little Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Patrick Weaver -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

EXIT LAUGHING

4%

Corbin Chaffin -- Springfield Little Theatre

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

3%

Lindsay Webster -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

NOVEL

3%

Nathan Wyman -- The Arts Asylum

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

2%

Logan Torbet -- Springfield Little Theatre

BUS STOP

2%

Michael Ritzel/Colton Rice -- OCTA

THE NEW ORDER

1%

Nathan Wyman -- Jewell Theatre Company

CLUE ONSTAGE

16%

Adam Spencer -- Maples Repertory Theatre

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

12%

Alex Perry -- Unicorn Theatre

DEATHTRAP

10%

Selena Gonzalez-Lopez -- Kansas City Actors Theatre

CATS

9%

Yi Chien Lee -- MTH Theatre

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

9%

Austin Cecil -- Whim Productions

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

Joe Burkard -- Musical Theater Heritage

EMMA

7%

Lex Liang -- KC Rep

DESIGNING WOMEN

6%

Gary Mosby -- Unicorn Theatre

FAT HAM

6%

Gary Mosby -- Unicorn Theatre

FIRE WORK

5%

Mark Exline -- Unicorn Theatre

F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO

5%

Austin Cecil -- Whim Productions

DOCTOR MOLOCH

4%

Bethany Elliot -- Unicorn Theatre

FAMILY SODESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD

3%

Doug Schroeder -- KC Melting Pot Theatre

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

32%

Christian Bernard -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

13%

Justin Dudzik -- The White Theater at The J

BUS STOP

12%

Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

ELF THE MUSICAL

11%

River Freeman -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

ANNIE

10%

River Freeman -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

DOGFIGHT

9%

Mia Sparks -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

8%

Gabe Sokolowski -- City Theatre of Independence

IF/THEN

5%

Katelyn Gillette -- Summit Theatre Group

THE LITTLE MERMAID

24%

Christian Barnard -- Springfield Little Theatre

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

14%

Celeste Abrahamson -- Whim Productions

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY

9%

Mark Johnson -- Padgett Productions

CLUE

9%

Roger Stoddard -- The New Theater

FIRE WORK

6%

David Kiehl -- Unicorn Theatre

EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW

5%

Thomas Newby -- Unicorn Theatre

OUR HOLY PLACE

5%

Will Gurley -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

5%

Mark Johnson -- Padgett Productions

EMMA

5%

Palmer Hefferan -- KC Rep

BROKE-OLOGY

5%

Joshua Nguyen -- KC Rep

ALABAMA STORY

4%

Dennis Jackson -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

4%

Sean McGinley -- Maples Repertory Theatre

FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD

2%

Dennis Jackson -- KC Melting Pot Theatre

DOCTOR MOLOCH

2%

Paul Vedros -- Unicorn Theatre

WAITRESS

6%

Katie Orr -- Springfield Little Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

Autumn Parish -- Blue Springs City Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL

4%

Andrew Hand -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Joanie Garner-DiPrizio -- Springfield Little Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Seth Dylan Hunt -- Springfield Little Theatre

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

3%

AJ Valle -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Pancha Brown -- White Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Bailey Diehl -- Springfield Little Theatre

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

3%

Sophie Stoebel -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

1776

3%

Lianna Morelli -- The Barn Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Joe Galetti -- Springfield Little Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

Alex Pellhum -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

Cassidy Diehl -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Brooke Stephens -- Springfield Little Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Casey Long -- Blue Springs City Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Alvin Thoden -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

NEWSIES

2%

Mary Rosa -- First Act Theatre Arts

DOGFIGHT

2%

Gracie Heath -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

HAIR

2%

Katie Orr -- High Tide Theatrical

WAITRESS

2%

Butch Garrett -- Springfield Little Theatre

HAIR

2%

Kaitlyn Wilson -- High Tide Theatrical

ANNIE

2%

Camden Boomershine -- Gladstone Theatre in the Park

IF/THEN

2%

Alicia Santee-Davis -- Summit Theatre Group

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

2%

Deborah Schuler -- A Place For Us Productions

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

2%

Victor Castillo -- City Theatre of Independence

THE COLOR PURPLE

16%

Bree Patterson -- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

14%

Lauren Braton -- Starlight

THE COLOR PURPLE

11%

Sheridan -- Kansas City Repertory Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

Angela Wildflower -- Musical Theater Heritage

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

7%

Lacy Goettling -- Padgett Productions

BIG FISH

6%

Hannah Hill -- Great Plains Theatre

CATS

5%

Christopher Barksdale-Burns -- MTH Theatre

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY

5%

Justin Moss -- Padgett Productions

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Orion Turner -- Great Plains Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Audrey Beyersdorfer -- Great Plains theatre

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

4%

Justin Moss -- Padgett Productions

BIG FISH

3%

Lauren Quigley -- Great Plains Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Vera Cremeans -- Great Plains Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Francisco Javier Villegas -- Musical Theater Heritage

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

James Carroll -- Great Plains theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Jake Thomason -- Cowley Summer Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Joy Pointe -- Great Plains Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Dominic Trivigno -- Great Plains Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Dillon Giles -- Great Plains Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

16%

Alli Irvin -- Theatre in the Park

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED

14%

Trisha Baker -- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy

BUS STOP

10%

Bob Hart -- Olathe Civic Theatre Association

HAND TO GOD

9%

Tim Caldwell -- High Tide Theatrical

HAND TO GOD

8%

Jennifer Eiffert -- High Tide Theatrical

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

7%

Kaitlyn Talken -- First Act Theatre Arts

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

6%

Artemis Leo -- Torelli Productions

EXIT LAUGHING

6%

Cale Harper -- Springfield Little Theatre

POTUS

6%

Scout Hutchinson -- Springfield Contemporary Theatre

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

6%

Alex Diehl -- Torelli Productions

EXIT LAUGHING

5%

Ellie LeMer -- Springfield Little Theatre

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED

5%

Patrick Schuster -- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy

IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE

3%

Delaney Henley -- Torelli Productions

EMMA

10%

Vanessa Severo -- KC Rep

FAT HAM

9%

Amari Lewis -- Unicorn Theatre

CLUE

9%

Cathy Newman -- The New Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

9%

Becky Saunders -- Great Plains Theatre

MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

7%

Will Gurley -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

CLUE

7%

John Rensenhouse -- The New Theater

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE

6%

Megan Reynolds -- Whim Productions

F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO

5%

Kyle Tichenor -- Whim Productions

BOOK OF DAYS

5%

Andy Penn -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

4%

Cinnamon Shultz -- Unicorn Theatre

FIRE WORK

4%

Mateo Moreno -- Unicorn Theatre

ALABAMA STORY

3%

Terraye Watson -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

3%

Dri Hernandez -- The Unicorn Theatre

DESIGNING WOMEN

3%

Scott Cordes -- Unicorn Theatre

MOTHER'S DAUGHTER

3%

Elizabeth Hillman -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

FIRE WORK

3%

Mandy Ortiz -- Unicorn Theatre

STICKS & STONES

3%

Florence Matina -- KC Fringe 2025

FAT HAM

2%

Solomon Langley -- Unicorn Theatre

ALABAMA STORY

2%

Noa Adams -- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

OUR HOLY PLACE

2%

Isabella Bourman -- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

FIRE WORK

1%

Tehreem Chaudhry -- Unicorn Theatre

ANNIE

60%

- Springfield Little Theatre

CALVIN BERGER

22%

- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy

GO DOG GO

17%

- Great Plains Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

32%

- Starlight

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

24%

- The Coterie

FINDING NEMO

17%

- The Coterie Theatre

BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD – WHO MESSED THEM UP)

9%

- Maples Repertory Theatre

CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRY TALE

8%

- The Coterie Theatre

JUST ASK!

5%

- Coterie Theatre

GO DOG GO

5%

- Great Plains theatre

26%

Springfield Little Theatre

10%

High Tide Theatrical

8%

Gladstone Theatre in the Park

7%

The White Theater at The J

6%

Olathe Civic Theatre Association

6%

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

5%

Springfield Contemporary Theatre

4%

Blue Springs City Theatre

4%

City Theatre of Independence

4%

The Barn Players Community Theatre

3%

White Theatre

3%

Summit Theatre Group

3%

A Place For Us Productions

3%

Mosaic Arts Collective

2%

Spinning Tree Theatre

2%

First Act Theatre Arts

2%

Leawood Stage Company

1%

Inspired Purpose

1%

Carousel Productions (Macon, MO)

0%

Torelli Productions

16%

Starlight Theatre

13%

The Fox(Springfield, MO)

11%

The Historic Gillioz Theatre

11%

New Dinner Theatre

7%

Unicorn Theatre

7%

KC Rep

5%

Whim Productions

4%

Coterie Theatre

4%

Great Plains Theatre

4%

Musical Theater Heritage

3%

Padgett Productions

3%

Music Theatre Kansas City

3%

Kansas City Actors Theatre

3%

The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House

2%

KC Melting Pot Theatre

2%

Maples Repertory Theatre

2%

Smet Theatrics

