Cast and Creatives Set For A RUBY ROOM CHRISTMAS at Music Theater Heritage

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for A Ruby Room Christmas. Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, the production will run December 11-23 for thirteen performances in MTH’s Ruby Room Theater, located on the third floor of Crown Center.

“A Ruby Room Christmas is my favorite kind of magic,” said Artistic Director Tim Scott. “It’s intimate, joyful, a little nostalgic, and packed with some of the best voices in Kansas City. We built this show to feel like stepping into your favorite holiday memory, with music that wraps around you and a room that feels like home.”

The complete cast features Damian Blake, Haley Knudsen, T. Eric Morris, Brian Vaughn, and Morgan Walker.

The creative team also includes music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic elements coordinated by Emily Shackelford, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, sound design by Gianna Agostino, and costumes coordinated by Stripes Wilson.

The 3-piece band includes Tuttle on piano, John Gilmore on drums, and Kassie Ferrero on bass.

An all new, original holiday concert designed to elicit all the holiday feels for you and your family. Embracing the sleek yet cozy aesthetic of the Ruby Room, this show is sure to leave a smile on your face and warmth in your heart as we feature glorious holiday arrangements of Christmas classics and contemporary holiday tunes, as well. There may or may not be a hot chocolate bar, too!