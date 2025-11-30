Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kansas City Repertory Theatre has opened its 44th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Spencer Theatre on the UMKC campus, kicking off an extended run through December 27. With the exception of the 2020 COVID year—when a filmed version replaced the live show—audiences have gathered for this beloved tradition every year since 1980. Few productions in the region carry as much history, community love, and holiday anticipation as this one.

This year’s staging marks a significant milestone: Gary Neal Johnson, who has portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge since 2000—over 1,100 performances—takes his final bow in the role after 24 remarkable seasons. Under the direction of Jason Chanos, with an adaptation by Chanos and Stuart Carden, KCRep’s A Christmas Carol remains a beacon of holiday spirit, theatrical excellence, and emotional storytelling.

A Luminous Ghost of Christmas Past

Chioma Anyanwu, as the Ghost of Christmas Past, is an absolute revelation. Her physicality is ethereal—every movement floats with a supernatural elegance that feels both timeless and newly imagined. Anyanwu brings emotional depth and spiritual resonance to Scrooge’s memories, guiding the character (and the audience) through moments of tenderness, regret, and awakening.

Her costume, crafted by the brilliant Jenny Green, is truly a standout. When the Ghost emerges from the bed, revealing a multi-meter shimmering gown, the effect is breathtaking. The design evokes echoes of Wicked’s celestial glamour, while serving as a metaphorical cascade of glittering memories. Green’s work grounds the period aesthetic beautifully, yet elevates the spirits into something transcendent.

A Riotous, Joy-Packed Ghost of Christmas Present

Matt Rapport storms onto the stage as the Ghost of Christmas Present, injecting a surge of energy precisely when the show calls for it. Towering on stilts with astonishing agility, Rapport’s performance is equal parts joyful guide and mischievous holiday giant. His fourth-wall-breaking interactions—sprinkling “Christmas spirit” over the audience—ignite the room with laughter and delight.

Once again, Jenny Green’s costume work deserves applause. Rapport’s intricate, tree-woven ensemble is one of the most impressive Christmas-themed theatrical costumes this reviewer has encountered. The elaborate headpiece, the layered ornaments, the craftsmanship from top to bottom—this is design artistry at its finest.

Rapport’s improvised lines throughout the performance provide whimsical surprises that feel like unwrapped gifts of pure holiday joy.

Nedra Dixon: A Storyteller of Spellbinding Power

As the Storyteller, Nedra Dixon commands the stage with mystical grace. Her mastery of rhythm, pulse, and spoken-word cadence creates a living heartbeat throughout the production. Dixon’s narration feels intimate, almost conspiratorial—as though she is sharing sacred secrets of the season with each audience member. Her performance is rooted, lyrical, and wholly enchanting.

Gary Neal Johnson’s Final Season as Scrooge Is a Masterclass

There are few theatrical traditions in Kansas City as cherished as Gary Neal Johnson’s Ebenezer Scrooge. And in his final season, Johnson delivers a performance that is nothing short of astonishing.

Despite two-plus decades in the role, there is no hint of stagnation—no autopilot, no repetition. Instead, Johnson approaches Scrooge with childlike wonder and emotional freshness, as if discovering each revelation, each sorrow, each joy for the very first time. His transformation from bitterness to benevolence unfolds with exquisite precision and heartfelt sincerity.

This reviewer found the air in the room shift around him—every realization, every moment of forgiveness and hope felt palpable.

If Kansas Citians—or anyone within traveling distance—miss this final opportunity to see Johnson embody this iconic role, it would be akin to skipping a master chef’s final, meticulously crafted meal before the kitchen passes to new hands. Johnson’s Scrooge is a recipe perfected over 24 years, unmatched and unforgettable.

A Musical Landscape of Absolute Excellence

Under the impeccable baton of Music Director and Conductor Anthony T. Edwards, the musical elements of A Christmas Carol soar. The orchestration and vocal execution are flawless—this reviewer did not hear a single sour note. The blend of instruments and voices rivals Broadway-level musical storytelling, with harmonies that are rich, crystalline, and emotionally resonant.

Special recognition must go to the impressive number of children in the cast. Balancing young performers with seasoned Equity actors is no small feat, yet every young artist on stage held their weight with professionalism, precision, and depth.

Choreography That Breathes With the Story

Marc Wayne, the show’s choreographer, weaves the period movement seamlessly into the narrative. Dance moments emerge naturally—never forced—and amplify the story’s emotional beats. Wayne’s use of levels, spacing, and ensemble dynamics keeps the stage in constant, compelling motion. The result is choreography that enhances rather than interrupts, enriching the tapestry of Dickens’ world.

A Scenic World of Magic and Memory

Scenic Designer John Ezell delivers an extraordinary visual landscape. The Spencer Theatre stage is transformed into a multi-dimensional Dickensian world, with rotating platforms, hidden stage lifts, and architectural textures that evoke both realism and fantasy. The scenic transitions are razor-sharp, creating a cinematic flow that matches the pacing of the script.

Ezell’s work blends Victorian charm with moments of theatrical magic, bringing Christmas mysticism to life in a way that feels both classic and fresh.

Exquisite Casting & Visionary Direction

Casting Director Andi Meyer assembles a company that feels like a hand-picked ensemble of Kansas City’s finest storytellers. Veteran actors and rising talent blend seamlessly, each bringing authenticity to Dickens’ timeless tale.

Director Jason Chanos hits a resounding home run. His vision balances humor, heart, supernatural wonder, and emotional gravity with expert timing. The storytelling pulse is consistent—never once did this reviewer feel a lull or disconnect. Chanos manages to honor the traditions audiences expect while elevating the material with new magic, new ideas, and unexpected delights.

A Must-See Holiday Tradition — Especially This Year

KCRep’s A Christmas Carol is more than a show—it is a Kansas City cultural institution, a shared memory passed through generations. This year’s production dazzles with theatrical sophistication, emotional power, and heartfelt performances that remind us why Dickens’ story continues to resonate nearly two centuries after it was written.

But above all, it serves as a final, glorious tribute to Gary Neal Johnson, whose legacy as Scrooge will long outlive this season’s run.

Do not miss this production.

Do not miss this cast.

Do not Miss Johnson’s farewell.

A Christmas Carol runs approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

