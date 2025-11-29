Review: MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL A SMASH HIT WITH KANSAS CITY AUDIENCES at The City Stage

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maxine's Christmas Carol opened Friday night, November 28th, to an eruption of laughter inside The City Stage, located at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. The holiday musical with story by Dan Taylor and music by Tracy Icenogle runs through December 21st. Directed by Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions, Maxine's Christmas Carol makes Ebenezer Scrooge look like a Boy Scout with dementia.

Maxine, brilliantly played by Cathy Barnett, is based on the Hallmark Cards Christmas character, which, as of 2017, had sold over 160 million Christmas cards. Maxine is brash, witty, sarcastic, and cold-hearted, or at least that is what she wants all mankind to believe at the beginning of the musical parody. Barnett is delightful while throwing hilarious comments towards members of the audience, even after the show, as they come up to get pictures and talk with her.

Like Scrooge, her heart is opened by the visit of three ghosts, past, present, and future, but unlike Scrooge, her spirits don’t use scare tactics. Instead, they turn her with a flurry of musical numbers that will bring a smile to your face. How can you not tap your feet to tunes like “We Are the DMV”, sung by Maxine, “Change Your Ways”, sung by Rhonda (played by Lindsey Edwards), or “Family Dinner Table”, sung by the ensemble? There is one scary part to the song, “We Are the DMV”, and that is when you realize the song is a truer depiction of the real DMV than we care to imagine.

Not since Lassie has the character of a dog drawn such attention, nor since Snoopy made us laugh so hard. Alec Bridges gives as phenomenal a performance as I have witnessed on Kansas City stages.

Floyd’s antics captivate the audience, at times taking our attention away from what the humans are doing. Kudos to Padgett for his interpretation of the goofiness in the character of Floyd, and to Bridges for his memorable performance.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” and Padgett’s selection of cast members takes that child through puberty and straight into adulthood. He has brought forth a vastly talented crew featuring: Wyman Wheeler, Jasmine Hall, Nick Uthoff, Leah K. Eggimann, Chelsea Anglemyer (performing December 4, 11, 17, and 18), Lacy Goettling, Amari Lewis, Aggie Williams (performing December 13, 14, and 15), Andrea Boswell-Burns, and Justin Moss.

The choreography, by Emmy Hadle, is lively without overshadowing the story, using movement to echo the progression of Maxine’s emotional thaw. Scenic design is cleverly minimal yet deeply atmospheric; warm lighting and shifting winter palettes give the stage a nostalgic, almost storybook glow.

Maxine's Christmas Carol continues at The City Stage through December 21. Give you and loved ones (even ones you only like) an early Christmas present with tickets to the musical triumph. To purchase tickets online, go to PadgettProductionsKC.com. Advanced online purchase is required as tickets are expected to sell out.

