Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Beth Domann
- I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU
- Springfield Little Theatre
31%
Cierre Wesley
- SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED
- Summit Theatre Group
14%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- NO SHOW TUNES ALLOWED
- High Tide Theatrical
12%
Kelly Osborne
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%
Joseph Galetti
- PRIDE: IN CONCERT
- High Tide Theatrical
9%
The Heartaches
- AHA! CABARET
- The Black Box
9%
Kelly Osborne
- SLT LATE NIGHT'S WHO'S HOLIDAY AT NATHAN P. MURPHY'S
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Kylie Howard
- DREAM ROLES
- High Tide Theatrical
7%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Patrick Lewallen
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN
- Musical Theater Heritage
59%
Samantha Barboza
- WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE
- The Black Box
41%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Lorianne Dunn
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Josh Inmon
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
8%
Jacob Estes
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Amanda Snead
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
7%
Melody Boyens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Alyce Wilson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
6%
Christina Burton
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Angi Griffee
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Sophie Yancey
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Emma Bucci-Torres
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Janie Turner
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%
Brian Duncan
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Valerie Martin
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
4%
Anna Shelton
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Kacy Christensen
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%
Austen Padgitt
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Megan Case
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
April Okken
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
3%
Logan Torbet
- BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Hope Williams
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- First Act Theatre Arts
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Burton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
30%
Courtney Germany
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
10%
Elaine Kimble
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
9%
Tommy McDowell
- CLUE
- New Theatre Restaurant
9%
Donovan Woods
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Dylan Blackwood
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Ernie Nolan
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Debbie Roshe
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
6%
MK Lawson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
6%
Dylan Blackwood
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Michael R. Blake
- CAROUSEL
- Music Theatre Heritage
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Johnson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Alexandra Rovirosa
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
8%
Bonnie Johnson
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theate
8%
Madison Steward
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Alison Nickel
- ASSASSINS
- OCTA
7%
Bonnie Johnson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Shannon Regnier
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
7%
Andrew Ainsworth
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
7%
Bonnie Johnson and Allison Winsby
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Erin Barnett
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
5%
Juliana Johnson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Michelle Amos
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Grace Billingsley
- RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Denise Chambers
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Logan Torbet
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Alison Nickel
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Madison Steward
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Becky Smith
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Kary Stowe
- ANNIE
- Theatre North of 60
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
12%
Georgianna Londre
- CLUE
- The New Theater
9%
Arwen White
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Brandon McWilliams
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Georgianna Londre
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Ruth Smerchek
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
8%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
8%
Rebecca Dibben
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Georgiana Londre
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Marian McClellan
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Georgianna Londré
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
5%
Lex Liang
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Jessica Teaira Crawford
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
3%
Jack Smith
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Michael Aguilar
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Daniela Toscano
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- Unicorn Theatre
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
27%HAIR
- High Tide
27%WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
25%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
21%Best Dance Production (Professional) CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
60%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
40%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Inman
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Lorianne Dunn
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%
Kristen Henning
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
7%
Amy Sander
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
6%
Joshua David Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
Audrey Phillips & Elizabeth Schoenborn
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Clayton Avery
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Michael Golliher
- ASSASSINS
- OCTA
4%
Carrigan Rohach
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Jacob Estes
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Justin Willhite
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Brandon Thomsen
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
4%
Chelsea Smet
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Jerry Jay Cranford
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
4%
Nki Calloway & Amanda Snead
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
3%
Stan Cole
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Logan Torbet
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Stan Cole
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%
Kacy Christensen
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
2%
Valerie Martin
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
2%
Jacob Deck
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Jana Latchaw Milbourn
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
2%
Elizabeth Schoenborn
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
1%
Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%
Mindy Moritz Belden
- ELF
- Inspired Purpose
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
29%
Nick Padgett
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
14%
Cody Walls
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
11%
Tim Scott
- GUYS & DOLLS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Larry Raben
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
8%
Nick Padgett
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
8%
Tim Scott
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
7%
Cody Walls
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Justin Cowan
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Clayton Avery
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
18%
Jamie Bower
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
15%
Ashton Botts
- COLUMBINUS
- Jewell Theatre Company
14%
Gretchen Teague
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
10%
Roland Netzer
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
8%
Colin Rohach
- PUFFS
- Leawood stage company
7%
Karen Sabo
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
7%
Jessica Bower
- SLT YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRODUCTION OF THE GIVER AT THE JUDY
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
- FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
6%
Mark Gideon
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF EXIT LAUGHING AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Logan Torbet
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Will Gurley
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
11%
Cody Walls
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
11%
Jerry Jay Cranford
- CLUE
- The New Theater
11%
Ashton Botts
- NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
10%
Diana Watts
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
8%
Katie Gilchrist
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Abe Reybold
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Tosin Morohunfola
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Brandon McShaffrey
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
5%
Ernie Nolan
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Ile Haggins
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
5%
Meredith McDonough
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Vi Tran
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Francois Battiste
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
3%
Kayli Gurley
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%
Nicole Hodges Persley
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%
Karen Paisley
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
9%WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
8%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
4%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
4%ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%1776
- The Barn Players
3%DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
2%IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
2%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Barn Players
1%BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight Theatre
22%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
15%ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
8%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
8%F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES
- Whim Productions
4%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
4%CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
3%FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
3%BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
2%DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
2%CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
2%EMMA
- KC Rep
2%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
1%BOOK OF DAYS
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jamie Bower
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
14%
Jamie Bower
- SLT'S MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%
Colton Rice
- ASSASSINS
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
8%
Garrin Rosebough
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Anna Tomlinson
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Van Bridges
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
Sterling Oliver
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Denise Whelan
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Jamie Bower
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Kai Chapin
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Austin Van Winkle
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Space
5%
Selena Gonzalez-Lopez
- INTO THE WOODS
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
5%
Jamie Bower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Denise Whelan
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Zach Dulny
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Chuck Cline
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
3%
Chuck Cline
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Denise Whelan
- SHREK
- Inspired Purpose
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Sean Glass
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
11%
Alex Perry
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Dante Lawrence
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
8%
Art Kent
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Austin VanWinkle
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
7%
Ellie Parks
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%
Zoe Spangler
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
6%
Zan de Spelder
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
5%
Zan de Spelder
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
5%
Kent Buess
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
4%
Sally Farrand
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Jacqueline K. Fox
- EMMA
- KC Rep
3%
Jarrett Bertoncin
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Will Gurley
- THE BRIGHTEST IT’S EVER BEEN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
Kent Buess
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Kent Buess
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Taylor Jene Sullivan
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Karen Paisley
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Michelle Harvey
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
2%
Shon Causer
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%
Shelbi Arndt
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
David Brown
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Carla Wootton
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%
Danielle Hardin
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
9%
Delano Mendoza
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
8%
Kris Langston
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Carla Wootton
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF OKLAHOMA! AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Sam Panico
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Kathryn Cole
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF WAITRESS AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Sariah Pinick
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%
Ginger Driskell
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
5%
Ashley Jones Rivers
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
5%
LaComa Bass
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Maddie Jenkins
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Laura Crawford
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
James Levy
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%
Kathryn Cole
- WAITRESS
- Springfield
4%
Jenell Johnson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%
Ginger Driskell
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
3%
Pamela Baskin-Watson
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
2%
Pamela Baskin-Watson
- SUPER JEWELS!
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Angie Benson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
30%
Tim Braselton
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
12%
Ty Tuttle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Ty Tuttle
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Donna Peeler
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
8%
Matthew Meals
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Jeremy Sheets
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Ty Tuttle
- CAROUSEL
- Music Theatre Heritage
6%
Tim Braselton
- MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
6%
Ty Tuttle
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
6%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
5%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
4%CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
3%HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
3%ASSASSINS
- OCTA
3%THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
2%SHREK
- Leawood stage company
2%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
2%1776
- The Barn Players
2%DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- The White Theater at The J
2%IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
1%BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%Best Musical (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight Theatre
21%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
18%NEWSIES
- The New Theater
10%ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
8%LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
6%BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
5%CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains theatre
4%CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL
- KC Rep
3%NUNSENSE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Great Plains Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG
- Springfield Little Theatre
31%STUFF OF DREAMS
- The White Theater at The J
17%NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
16%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
13%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
11%SUPER JEWELS!
- Spinning Tree Theatre
7%WAITING
- Brett Jones
5%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) FOR GIRLS...
- KC Public Theatre
15%MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
14%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
13%STICKS & STONES
- KC Fringe 2025
13%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
10%TIS THE SEASON
- Maples Repertory Theatre
9%DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
8%OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
7%FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
6%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
5%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Reaghan Skiles
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Ava Bartlett
- ANNIE
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Katie Orr
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Holden Childress
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Bailey Diehl
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Terrace Wyatt Jr
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
3%
Susanna Cobbett
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%
Kai Chapin
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
3%
Elise Natalya Bowles
- WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
3%
Sally Trtan
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Heather Haloupek
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Kelly Osborne
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Dalton Stuart
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
2%
Alvin Thoden
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Midlife Players
2%
Delano Mendoza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
2%
Chris Cobbett
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Patrick Lewallen
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
2%
Tyler Wilson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Seth Hunt
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Ashtin Umstattd
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Helen-Ashley Bodenhamer
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Jesse White
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%
David Martin
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre In The Park
2%
Ashley Young
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Algebra Blessett
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
8%
Weston Thomas
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Jonathon Timpanelli
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
8%
Alec Bridges
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Angela Wildflower
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
7%
Chelsea Anglemyer
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
5%
Nick Padgett
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
5%
Vi Tran
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- Coterie Theatre
4%
Collin O’Connor
- JERSEY BOYS
- New theatre and restaurant
4%
Sinclair Freeman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
4%
Cathy Barnett
- MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
4%
Patrick Lewallen
- CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%
Meghan Gratzer
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Emily Shackelford
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%
Jessalyn Kincaid
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Molly Denninghoff
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Musical Theater Heritage
2%
Zach Garraway
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Hannah Hill
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Lauren Braton
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Ethan Badders
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Jazlyn Epps
- HIP HOP CINDERELLA
- Black Reparatory Theatre of Kansas City
2%
Eric Geil
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
2%
Jenna Gaston
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains theatre
2%
Sarah Joy Kane
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Cowley Summer Theatre
2%
Grant Brown
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bailey Diehl
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
21%
Tina Morrison
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
16%
Michael Juncker
- BUS STOP
- OCTA
7%
Annie Crumbaugh
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Sandy Skoglund-Young
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre's The Studio Theatre at The Judy
6%
Meghan Churchill
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- First Act Theatre Arts
5%
Leighanne Depriest-Schuster
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Heath Hillhouse
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Jennifer Eiffert
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Brandon Baker
- PUFFS
- Leawood stage company
4%
Keisha McMillan
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
4%
Michelle Scott
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Nathan Shelton
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Mel Jenkins
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Melissa Morgan
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Elijah Biggers
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Dylan Bradley
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Darrington Clarck
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Trish Price
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
9%
Amelia Pedlow
- EMMA
- KC Rep
8%
James Taylor Odom
- CLUE
- The New Theater
8%
Bree Patterson
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Pete Kuhn
- F**KING MEN
- Whim Space
6%
Holly Ruth Gale
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Heidi Van
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Taryn Murphy
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains theatre
5%
Analyse Elliott
- MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
4%
Caity Nelson
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
4%
Jen Mays
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Todd Schnake
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
4%
Michael McIntire
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%
Emma Soemer
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
Leslie Kimbell
- STEELE MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Patty Whitlock
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Solomon Langley
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Teonna Wesley
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Maya Antoniette Riley
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Park Bucker
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Hillman
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
16%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
15%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- The White Theater at The J
12%HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
11%EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%BUS STOP
- OCTA
9%NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
5%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
2%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
2%Best Play (Professional) CLUE
- The New Theater
15%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
12%STEELE MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
10%WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Padgett Productions
8%FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
8%FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
5%EMMA
- KC Rep
5%CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
4%BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Actors Theatre
4%F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
3%OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
3%MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
0%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) CINDERELLA
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
39%THE LITTLE PRINCE
- Ozarks Lyric Opera
34%THE BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
16%CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
11%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andrew Wilson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
21%
Joshua David Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Brandon Compton
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
7%
Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
7%
Dylan Bradley
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
RJ Parish
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Kathy Voecks
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
5%
Kai Chapin and Alexandra Rovirosa
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Patrick Weaver/Eugenia Roubal
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Corbin Chaffin
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Vivian Wong
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Corbin Chaffin
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Patrick Weaver
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Corbin Chaffin
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Lindsay Webster
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Nathan Wyman
- NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
3%
Logan Torbet
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Michael Ritzel/Colton Rice
- BUS STOP
- OCTA
2%
Nathan Wyman
- THE NEW ORDER
- Jewell Theatre Company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Spencer
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
14%
Alex Perry
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
12%
Yi Chien Lee
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
10%
Selena Gonzalez-Lopez
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
9%
Austin Cecil
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
9%
Joe Burkard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
8%
Lex Liang
- EMMA
- KC Rep
7%
Gary Mosby
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Gary Mosby
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Mark Exline
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Austin Cecil
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Bethany Elliot
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Doug Schroeder
- FAMILY SODESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christian Bernard
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
31%
Justin Dudzik
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
12%
Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
12%
River Freeman
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
11%
River Freeman
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
10%
Mia Sparks
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
9%
Gabe Sokolowski
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
9%
Katelyn Gillette
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
6%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian Barnard
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
24%
Celeste Abrahamson
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
13%
Mark Johnson
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
10%
Roger Stoddard
- CLUE
- The New Theater
8%
David Kiehl
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Will Gurley
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%
Mark Johnson
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
5%
Thomas Newby
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Joshua Nguyen
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
4%
Palmer Hefferan
- EMMA
- KC Rep
4%
Sean McGinley
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%
Dennis Jackson
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
4%
Dennis Jackson
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
3%
Paul Vedros
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Katie Orr
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Autumn Parish
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Andrew Hand
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Joanie Garner-DiPrizio
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Bailey Diehl
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Pancha Brown
- WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
3%
AJ Valle
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Sophie Stoebel
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Joe Galetti
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Seth Dylan Hunt
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Brooke Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Lianna Morelli
- 1776
- The Barn Players
3%
Cassidy Diehl
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Alex Pellhum
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Alvin Thoden
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Casey Long
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
2%
Katie Orr
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Gracie Heath
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%
Camden Boomershine
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Butch Garrett
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Deborah Schuler
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
2%
Sheristen McCullah
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Alicia Santee-Davis
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%
Clay Morgan
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bree Patterson
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
15%
Lauren Braton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
14%
Sheridan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
11%
Angela Wildflower
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
7%
Lacy Goettling
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Hannah Hill
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Christopher Barksdale-Burns
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
5%
Orion Turner
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Justin Moss
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
4%
Audrey Beyersdorfer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains theatre
4%
Justin Moss
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
4%
Lauren Quigley
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Vera Cremeans
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Francisco Javier Villegas
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
2%
Jake Thomason
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Cowley Summer Theatre
2%
James Carroll
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains theatre
2%
Joy Pointe
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Dominic Trivigno
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Dillon Giles
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alli Irvin
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
15%
Trisha Baker
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
14%
Bob Hart
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
11%
Jennifer Eiffert
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Tim Caldwell
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Artemis Leo
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
6%
Kaitlyn Talken
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- First Act Theatre Arts
6%
Cale Harper
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Scout Hutchinson
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Alex Diehl
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
6%
Ellie LeMer
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Patrick Schuster
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
5%
Delaney Henley
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Amari Lewis
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
10%
Vanessa Severo
- EMMA
- KC Rep
9%
Becky Saunders
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
9%
Cathy Newman
- CLUE
- The New Theater
8%
Will Gurley
- MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
7%
John Rensenhouse
- CLUE
- The New Theater
7%
Megan Reynolds
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
6%
Kyle Tichenor
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
6%
Andy Penn
- BOOK OF DAYS
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
5%
Mateo Moreno
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Cinnamon Shultz
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Dri Hernandez
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- The Unicorn Theatre
3%
Scott Cordes
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Hillman
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Terraye Watson
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Florence Matina
- STICKS & STONES
- KC Fringe 2025
3%
Mandy Ortiz
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Solomon Langley
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Isabella Bourman
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%
Noa Adams
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Tehreem Chaudhry
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) ANNIE
- Springfield Little Theatre
61%CALVIN BERGER
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
21%GO DOG GO
- Great Plains Theatre
17%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
33%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- The Coterie
24%FINDING NEMO
- The Coterie Theatre
17%BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD – WHO MESSED THEM UP)
- Maples Repertory Theatre
8%CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRY TALE
- The Coterie Theatre
8%GO DOG GO
- Great Plains theatre
5%JUST ASK!
- Coterie Theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Springfield Little Theatre
28%
High Tide Theatrical
10%
Gladstone Theatre in the Park
8%
Olathe Civic Theatre Association
7%
The White Theater at The J
6%
Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
5%
Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Blue Springs City Theatre
4%
City Theatre of Independence
4%
White Theatre
4%
Summit Theatre Group
3%
The Barn Players Community Theatre
3%
A Place For Us Productions
3%
Mosaic Arts Collective
3%
Spinning Tree Theatre
2%
Leawood Stage Company
2%
First Act Theatre Arts
2%
Inspired Purpose
1%
Carousel Productions (Macon, MO)
1%
Torelli Productions
0%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Starlight Theatre
16%
The Fox(Springfield, MO)
14%
The Historic Gillioz Theatre
12%
New Dinner Theatre
10%
Unicorn Theatre
7%
KC Rep
7%
Whim Productions
6%
Great Plains Theatre
4%
Coterie Theatre
4%
Padgett Productions
3%
Musical Theater Heritage
3%
The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
Music Theatre Kansas City
3%
KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%
Kansas City Actors Theatre
2%
Smet Theatrics
2%
Maples Repertory Theatre
1%