Heartland Men's Chorus Kansas City Presents WHITNEY!

Heartland Men's Chorus Kansas City is the first chorus to bring Whitney Houston's music to life with the help of David Maddux, composer & orchestrator for stage and screen! Whitney's roots in both gospel and pop music fostered a deep connection to many communities, allowing her songs to build bridges across faiths and races.

"We are so excited to premiere this show as the first chorus to bring Whitney's music to life on stage!" says Shawn Cullen, HMCKC Artistic Director & Conductor.

With a bold, confident, unique voice and a body of work boasting some of the most upbeat and romantic recordings ever heard, Whitney Houston has long solidified her place as one of the 20th century's most beloved performers.

The Folly requires ID and proof of vaccination OR a negative covid test within the previous 72 hours.

No one under age 2 is allowed at the performance. Additionally, HMCKC requires masking for patrons and employees inside the venue regardless of vaccination status.

All HMCKC members and staff are required to be fully vaccinated. Before each performance, HMCKC is testing each singing chorus member before they take the stage. Members will only be allowed to sing if they are negative for COVID-19, which is for the audience's safety and other members. HMCKC will be allowed to sing without a mask once they have been tested.

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 27th, 4:00 p.m at the Folly Theater, 300 West 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri.