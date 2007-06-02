First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Beth Domann
- I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU
- Springfield Little Theatre
30%
Cierre Wesley
- SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED
- Summit Theatre Group
14%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- NO SHOW TUNES ALLOWED
- High Tide Theatrical
13%
Joseph Galetti
- PRIDE: IN CONCERT
- High Tide Theatrical
10%
Kelly Osborne
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%
The Heartaches
- AHA! CABARET
- The Black Box
9%
Kelly Osborne
- SLT LATE NIGHT'S WHO'S HOLIDAY AT NATHAN P. MURPHY'S
- Springfield Little Theatre
8%
Kylie Howard
- DREAM ROLES
- High Tide Theatrical
7%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Patrick Lewallen
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN
- Musical Theater Heritage
60%
Samantha Barboza
- WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE
- The Black Box
40%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Lorianne Dunn
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Josh Inmon
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
8%
Jacob Estes
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Amanda Snead
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
7%
Melody Boyens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Alyce Wilson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
6%
Christina Burton
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Sophie Yancey
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Angi Griffee
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Emma Bucci-Torres
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Brian Duncan
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Valerie Martin
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
5%
Janie Turner
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
4%
Austen Padgitt
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Kacy Christensen
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%
Anna Shelton
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
3%
Megan Case
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Logan Torbet
- BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
April Okken
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
2%
Hope Williams
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- First Act Theatre Arts
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Burton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
31%
Courtney Germany
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
11%
Elaine Kimble
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
9%
Tommy McDowell
- CLUE
- New Theatre Restaurant
8%
Donovan Woods
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Dylan Blackwood
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Debbie Roshe
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
7%
Ernie Nolan
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
MK Lawson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
6%
Dylan Blackwood
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Michael R. Blake
- CAROUSEL
- Music Theatre Heritage
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Johnson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Alexandra Rovirosa
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
8%
Bonnie Johnson
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theate
8%
Alison Nickel
- ASSASSINS
- OCTA
7%
Andrew Ainsworth
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
7%
Madison Steward
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Bonnie Johnson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Shannon Regnier
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
6%
Bonnie Johnson and Allison Winsby
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Erin Barnett
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
5%
Juliana Johnson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Michelle Amos
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Grace Billingsley
- RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Denise Chambers
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Alison Nickel
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Logan Torbet
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Madison Steward
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Becky Smith
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Kary Stowe
- ANNIE
- Theatre North of 60
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
13%
Georgianna Londre
- CLUE
- The New Theater
10%
Brandon McWilliams
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Arwen White
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Georgianna Londre
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Ruth Smerchek
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
7%
Rebecca Dibben
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Georgiana Londre
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Marian McClellan
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Lex Liang
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Georgianna Londré
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
5%
Jessica Teaira Crawford
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
4%
Michael Aguilar
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Jack Smith
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%
Daniela Toscano
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- Unicorn Theatre
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) HAIR
- High Tide
27%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
27%WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
25%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
21%Best Dance Production (Professional) CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
62%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
38%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Inman
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%
Lorianne Dunn
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%
Kristen Henning
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
7%
Amy Sander
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
6%
Joshua David Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
Audrey Phillips & Elizabeth Schoenborn
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%
Clayton Avery
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Michael Golliher
- ASSASSINS
- OCTA
4%
Jacob Estes
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Brandon Thomsen
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
4%
Chelsea Smet
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Justin Willhite
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Carrigan Rohach
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Jerry Jay Cranford
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
4%
Nki Calloway & Amanda Snead
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
3%
Stan Cole
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Logan Torbet
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Valerie Martin
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
2%
Jacob Deck
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Kacy Christensen
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
2%
Stan Cole
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%
Jana Latchaw Milbourn
- NEWSIES
- First Act Theatre Arts
1%
Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%
Mindy Moritz Belden
- ELF
- Inspired Purpose
1%
Monica Shore
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Midlife Players
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
29%
Nick Padgett
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
14%
Cody Walls
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
11%
Nick Padgett
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
8%
Tim Scott
- GUYS & DOLLS
- MTH Theatre
8%
Larry Raben
- JERSEY BOYS
- New Theatre Restaurant
8%
Tim Scott
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
6%
Cody Walls
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Justin Cowan
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Clayton Avery
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
18%
Ashton Botts
- COLUMBINUS
- Jewell Theatre Company
15%
Jamie Bower
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
15%
Gretchen Teague
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
10%
Roland Netzer
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
8%
Jessica Bower
- SLT YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRODUCTION OF THE GIVER AT THE JUDY
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Karen Sabo
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Colin Rohach
- PUFFS
- Leawood stage company
6%
Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
- FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
6%
Mark Gideon
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF EXIT LAUGHING AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Logan Torbet
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Ashton Botts
- NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
11%
Cody Walls
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
11%
Will Gurley
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
11%
Jerry Jay Cranford
- CLUE
- The New Theater
11%
Diana Watts
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
8%
Katie Gilchrist
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Abe Reybold
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Ernie Nolan
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Brandon McShaffrey
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
5%
Meredith McDonough
- EMMA
- KC Rep
5%
Ile Haggins
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
5%
Tosin Morohunfola
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Vi Tran
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Francois Battiste
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
3%
Nicole Hodges Persley
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%
Karen Paisley
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Kayli Gurley
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
1%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
8%WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
8%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
4%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
4%ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%1776
- The Barn Players
3%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
2%IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
2%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Barn Players
2%BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight Theatre
22%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
16%ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
9%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
8%F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
6%GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
5%CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES
- Whim Productions
4%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
4%CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
3%BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
2%FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
2%CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
2%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%EMMA
- KC Rep
2%BOOK OF DAYS
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jamie Bower
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%
Jamie Bower
- SLT'S MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%
Colton Rice
- ASSASSINS
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
8%
Garrin Rosebough
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
7%
Van Bridges
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
Anna Tomlinson
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
6%
Sterling Oliver
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
6%
Kai Chapin
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
6%
Jamie Bower
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Denise Whelan
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Austin Van Winkle
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Space
5%
Jamie Bower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Selena Gonzalez-Lopez
- INTO THE WOODS
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
5%
Denise Whelan
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Zach Dulny
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
3%
Chuck Cline
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
3%
Chuck Cline
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
3%
Denise Whelan
- SHREK
- Inspired Purpose
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Sean Glass
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
11%
Alex Perry
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
10%
Dante Lawrence
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Art Kent
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Austin VanWinkle
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
8%
Zoe Spangler
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
6%
Ellie Parks
- FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%
Zan de Spelder
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
5%
Zan de Spelder
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
5%
Jacqueline K. Fox
- EMMA
- KC Rep
4%
Kent Buess
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Sally Farrand
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Jarrett Bertoncin
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Kent Buess
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Karen Paisley
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Kent Buess
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Taylor Jene Sullivan
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Michelle Harvey
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
2%
Shelbi Arndt
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Shon Causer
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
2%
Will Gurley
- THE BRIGHTEST IT’S EVER BEEN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%
David Brown
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Carla Wootton
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
14%
Danielle Hardin
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
10%
Delano Mendoza
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
8%
Kris Langston
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Sam Panico
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Carla Wootton
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF OKLAHOMA! AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Kathryn Cole
- SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF WAITRESS AT THE LANDERS
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Ginger Driskell
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
5%
Sariah Pinick
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%
Ashley Jones Rivers
- THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
5%
LaComa Bass
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Laura Crawford
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%
Maddie Jenkins
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Jenell Johnson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Kathryn Cole
- WAITRESS
- Springfield
3%
James Levy
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Ginger Driskell
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
3%
Pamela Baskin-Watson
- BUBBLE BOY
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%
Pamela Baskin-Watson
- SUPER JEWELS!
- Spinning Tree Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Angie Benson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
31%
Tim Braselton
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
13%
Ty Tuttle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Ty Tuttle
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
9%
Donna Peeler
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
8%
Tim Braselton
- MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Jeremy Sheets
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Ty Tuttle
- CAROUSEL
- Music Theatre Heritage
6%
Matthew Meals
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Ty Tuttle
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
13%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
9%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
6%OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
5%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
5%ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
4%ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%THE WILD PARTY
- OCTA
3%HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- High Tide Theatrical
3%THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%ASSASSINS
- OCTA
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
2%SHREK
- Leawood stage company
2%DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%1776
- The Barn Players
2%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater
2%IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
1%BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
1%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- The White Theater at The J
1%Best Musical (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight Theatre
21%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
19%NEWSIES
- The New Theater
9%ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
9%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
6%BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
4%CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%GUYS & DOLLS
- Music Theatre Heritage
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains theatre
4%CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL
- KC Rep
2%NUNSENSE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Great Plains Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG
- Springfield Little Theatre
31%STUFF OF DREAMS
- The White Theater at The J
18%NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
16%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
12%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
11%SUPER JEWELS!
- Spinning Tree Theatre
8%WAITING
- Brett Jones
5%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) FOR GIRLS...
- KC Public Theatre
15%MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
14%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
14%STICKS & STONES
- KC Fringe 2025
13%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
9%TIS THE SEASON
- Maples Repertory Theatre
9%DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
8%FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
7%OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
5%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
5%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Reaghan Skiles
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Ava Bartlett
- ANNIE
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Katie Orr
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Holden Childress
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Terrace Wyatt Jr
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Kai Chapin
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
3%
Bailey Diehl
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Susanna Cobbett
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
3%
Elise Natalya Bowles
- WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
3%
Heather Haloupek
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
3%
Sally Trtan
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Delano Mendoza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Barn Players
2%
Chris Cobbett
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Dalton Stuart
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
2%
Kelly Osborne
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Tyler Wilson
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Alvin Thoden
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Midlife Players
2%
Patrick Lewallen
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The White Theater at The J
2%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Helen-Ashley Bodenhamer
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Jesse White
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%
Ashtin Umstattd
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Seth Hunt
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
David Martin
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre In The Park
1%
Ashley Young
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Algebra Blessett
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
9%
Jonathon Timpanelli
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
8%
Alec Bridges
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
8%
Weston Thomas
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
7%
Angela Wildflower
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
7%
Chelsea Anglemyer
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
5%
Nick Padgett
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Padgett Productions
5%
Vi Tran
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- Coterie Theatre
5%
Collin O’Connor
- JERSEY BOYS
- New theatre and restaurant
4%
Cathy Barnett
- MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Padgett Productions
4%
Sinclair Freeman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
4%
Patrick Lewallen
- CAROUSEL
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%
Meghan Gratzer
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Emily Shackelford
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
3%
Jessalyn Kincaid
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Molly Denninghoff
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Musical Theater Heritage
2%
Zach Garraway
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Lauren Braton
- CATS
- Music Theatre Heritage
2%
Ethan Badders
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Jazlyn Epps
- HIP HOP CINDERELLA
- Black Reparatory Theatre of Kansas City
2%
Jenna Gaston
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains theatre
2%
Hannah Hill
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Sarah Joy Kane
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Cowley Summer Theatre
2%
Eric Geil
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
2%
Grant Brown
- ROCK OF AGES
- Maples Repertory Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bailey Diehl
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
21%
Tina Morrison
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
17%
Michael Juncker
- BUS STOP
- OCTA
7%
Sandy Skoglund-Young
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre's The Studio Theatre at The Judy
6%
Annie Crumbaugh
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Leighanne Depriest-Schuster
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Meghan Churchill
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- First Act Theatre Arts
4%
Jennifer Eiffert
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
4%
Heath Hillhouse
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
4%
Keisha McMillan
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
4%
Michelle Scott
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Brandon Baker
- PUFFS
- Leawood stage company
3%
Mel Jenkins
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Melissa Morgan
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Nathan Shelton
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
Dylan Bradley
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Elijah Biggers
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Trish Price
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
10%
Darrington Clarck
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
9%
Bree Patterson
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
8%
Amelia Pedlow
- EMMA
- KC Rep
7%
James Taylor Odom
- CLUE
- The New Theater
7%
Pete Kuhn
- F**KING MEN
- Whim Space
7%
Heidi Van
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Holly Ruth Gale
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Taryn Murphy
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains theatre
5%
Analyse Elliott
- MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
5%
Todd Schnake
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
4%
Jen Mays
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Michael McIntire
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%
Caity Nelson
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
3%
Leslie Kimbell
- STEELE MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Patty Whitlock
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Teonna Wesley
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Maya Antoniette Riley
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Solomon Langley
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Park Bucker
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%
Emma Soemer
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
1%
Elizabeth Hillman
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
17%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
14%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
12%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- The White Theater at The J
12%HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
10%BUS STOP
- OCTA
10%EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
10%NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
5%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
3%FIRST GENERATION
- Spinning Tree Theatre
2%Best Play (Professional) CLUE
- The New Theater
15%KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
14%STEELE MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
10%WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Padgett Productions
9%FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
8%FRANKENSTEIN
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
5%DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
5%EMMA
- KC Rep
5%FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
4%CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
4%BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Actors Theatre
4%F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
3%EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
3%MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
2%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
0%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) CINDERELLA
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
40%THE LITTLE PRINCE
- Ozarks Lyric Opera
33%THE BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
16%CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
10%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andrew Wilson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
21%
Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
7%
Joshua David Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- Springfield Little Theatre
7%
Brandon Compton
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
7%
RJ Parish
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
7%
Dylan Bradley
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
6%
Kai Chapin and Alexandra Rovirosa
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
5%
Kathy Voecks
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
5%
Patrick Weaver/Eugenia Roubal
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Corbin Chaffin
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Corbin Chaffin
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Patrick Weaver
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
4%
Corbin Chaffin
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Vivian Wong
- SHREK
- Leawood Stage Company
4%
Lindsay Webster
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Nathan Wyman
- NOVEL
- The Arts Asylum
3%
Logan Torbet
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Michael Ritzel/Colton Rice
- BUS STOP
- OCTA
2%
Nathan Wyman
- THE NEW ORDER
- Jewell Theatre Company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Spencer
- CLUE ONSTAGE
- Maples Repertory Theatre
14%
Alex Perry
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
13%
Yi Chien Lee
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
10%
Austin Cecil
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
10%
Selena Gonzalez-Lopez
- DEATHTRAP
- Kansas City Actors Theatre
9%
Joe Burkard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
8%
Lex Liang
- EMMA
- KC Rep
7%
Gary Mosby
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Gary Mosby
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
6%
Austin Cecil
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
5%
Mark Exline
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Bethany Elliot
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Doug Schroeder
- FAMILY SODESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christian Bernard
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
29%
Justin Dudzik
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The White Theater at The J
12%
Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
12%
River Freeman
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
12%
River Freeman
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
10%
Mia Sparks
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
9%
Gabe Sokolowski
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- City Theatre of Independence
9%
Katelyn Gillette
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
6%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian Barnard
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
25%
Celeste Abrahamson
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
14%
Mark Johnson
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
10%
Roger Stoddard
- CLUE
- The New Theater
8%
David Kiehl
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
7%
Mark Johnson
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
6%
Thomas Newby
- EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Unicorn Theatre
5%
Joshua Nguyen
- BROKE-OLOGY
- KC Rep
5%
Palmer Hefferan
- EMMA
- KC Rep
4%
Will Gurley
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
4%
Dennis Jackson
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
4%
Sean McGinley
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Maples Repertory Theatre
3%
Dennis Jackson
- FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD
- KC Melting Pot Theatre
3%
Paul Vedros
- DOCTOR MOLOCH
- Unicorn Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Katie Orr
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Autumn Parish
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
6%
Andrew Hand
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
5%
Joanie Garner-DiPrizio
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Bailey Diehl
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
4%
Pancha Brown
- WEST SIDE STORY
- White Theatre
3%
Joe Galetti
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springfield Little Theatre
3%
Sophie Stoebel
- THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
3%
AJ Valle
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
3%
Lianna Morelli
- 1776
- The Barn Players
3%
Brooke Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Casey Long
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Blue Springs City Theatre
2%
Cassidy Diehl
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Seth Dylan Hunt
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Alex Pellhum
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
2%
Alvin Thoden
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Gracie Heath
- DOGFIGHT
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
2%
Katie Orr
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Kaitlyn Wilson
- HAIR
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Camden Boomershine
- ANNIE
- Gladstone Theatre in the Park
2%
Deborah Schuler
- CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
- A Place For Us Productions
2%
Quenton Ellis
- INTO THE WOODS
- High Tide Theatrical
2%
Butch Garrett
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Sheristen McCullah
- WAITRESS
- Springfield Little Theatre
2%
Alicia Santee-Davis
- IF/THEN
- Summit Theatre Group
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bree Patterson
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
15%
Lauren Braton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
14%
Sheridan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Kansas City Repertory Theatre
11%
Angela Wildflower
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
7%
Lacy Goettling
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
7%
Hannah Hill
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
6%
Christopher Barksdale-Burns
- CATS
- MTH Theatre
5%
Orion Turner
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
5%
Justin Moss
- ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY
- Padgett Productions
5%
Justin Moss
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Padgett Productions
5%
Audrey Beyersdorfer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains theatre
4%
Lauren Quigley
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Vera Cremeans
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
James Carroll
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains theatre
2%
Jake Thomason
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Cowley Summer Theatre
2%
Francisco Javier Villegas
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Musical Theater Heritage
2%
Joy Pointe
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Dominic Trivigno
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
1%
Dillon Giles
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alli Irvin
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre in the Park
16%
Trisha Baker
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
15%
Bob Hart
- BUS STOP
- Olathe Civic Theatre Association
11%
Jennifer Eiffert
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
8%
Tim Caldwell
- HAND TO GOD
- High Tide Theatrical
7%
Artemis Leo
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
7%
Scout Hutchinson
- POTUS
- Springfield Contemporary Theatre
6%
Alex Diehl
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
6%
Cale Harper
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
6%
Kaitlyn Talken
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- First Act Theatre Arts
6%
Ellie LeMer
- EXIT LAUGHING
- Springfield Little Theatre
5%
Patrick Schuster
- PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
5%
Delaney Henley
- IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE
- Torelli Productions
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Amari Lewis
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
11%
Becky Saunders
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
9%
Vanessa Severo
- EMMA
- KC Rep
9%
Cathy Newman
- CLUE
- The New Theater
8%
John Rensenhouse
- CLUE
- The New Theater
7%
Megan Reynolds
- KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE
- Whim Productions
7%
Will Gurley
- MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
6%
Kyle Tichenor
- F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO
- Whim Productions
6%
Andy Penn
- BOOK OF DAYS
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
5%
Cinnamon Shultz
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Mateo Moreno
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
4%
Dri Hernandez
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- The Unicorn Theatre
4%
Scott Cordes
- DESIGNING WOMEN
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Hillman
- MOTHER'S DAUGHTER
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Florence Matina
- STICKS & STONES
- KC Fringe 2025
3%
Mandy Ortiz
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
3%
Terraye Watson
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
3%
Solomon Langley
- FAT HAM
- Unicorn Theatre
2%
Noa Adams
- ALABAMA STORY
- Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
2%
Isabella Bourman
- OUR HOLY PLACE
- The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
1%
Tehreem Chaudhry
- FIRE WORK
- Unicorn Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) ANNIE
- Springfield Little Theatre
62%CALVIN BERGER
- Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy
21%GO DOG GO
- Great Plains Theatre
17%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Starlight
34%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- The Coterie
23%FINDING NEMO
- The Coterie Theatre
17%BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD – WHO MESSED THEM UP)
- Maples Repertory Theatre
8%CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRY TALE
- The Coterie Theatre
8%JUST ASK!
- Coterie Theatre
5%GO DOG GO
- Great Plains theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Springfield Little Theatre
28%
High Tide Theatrical
10%
Gladstone Theatre in the Park
8%
Olathe Civic Theatre Association
7%
The White Theater at The J
5%
Springfield Contemporary Theatre
5%
Blue Springs City Theatre
5%
Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
4%
City Theatre of Independence
4%
White Theatre
4%
Summit Theatre Group
4%
The Barn Players Community Theatre
3%
A Place For Us Productions
3%
Mosaic Arts Collective
3%
Spinning Tree Theatre
2%
Leawood Stage Company
1%
First Act Theatre Arts
1%
Inspired Purpose
1%
Carousel Productions (Macon, MO)
1%
Torelli Productions
0%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Starlight Theatre
16%
The Fox(Springfield, MO)
15%
The Historic Gillioz Theatre
13%
New Dinner Theatre
11%
KC Rep
7%
Unicorn Theatre
7%
Whim Productions
6%
Great Plains Theatre
4%
Coterie Theatre
4%
Padgett Productions
4%
Musical Theater Heritage
3%
Music Theatre Kansas City
3%
Smet Theatrics
2%
Kansas City Actors Theatre
2%
KC Melting Pot Theatre
2%
The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House
1%
Maples Repertory Theatre
1%