 Carrie St. Louis, Gerald Caesar, Lissa deGuzman, and More Will Lead LEGALLY BLONDE at Kansas City Starlight

Carrie St. Louis will star as Elle Woods in the Kansas City Starlight Production of LEGALLY BLONDE. The production will be Directed and Choreographed by Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the Original Broadway production of Legally Blonde. St. Louis most recently starred in the off-Broadway hit TITANIQUE, as well as starring roles in Kinky Boots, Wicked, and Rock of Ages on Broadway.

She is joined by Gerald Caesar (Only Murders in the Building, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical) as Emmett, Lissa deGuzman (Wicked, Aladdin) as Vivienne, Bre Jackson (Six, The Book of Mormon), as Paulette, Edward Watts (Scandalous, The Book of Mormon) as Professor Callahan, Jessica Crouch (Pretty Woman) as Brooke Wyndham, and Luke Hamilton (Something Rotten!) as Warner. Additional cast members include Gabbie Fried as Enid, Karma Jenkins as Pilar, Lily Kaufmann as Margot, and Nicolette Shin as Serena.

The ensemble will include Cathy Barnett, Maurice Dawkins, Niani Feelings, Shapiro Garris, Jules Giess, Luke Harwerth, Paul Harwerth, Michal Kolaczkowski, Jeffrey Keller, Reagan Kennedy, David Paul Kidder, Madoka Koguchi, Tay Marquise, Jessica Martens, Tia Petersen, Julie Pope, Will Porter, Ken Remmert, Ben Sears, MaryAnn Traxler, Weston Thomas, and Willa Walberg.

The run plays July 7-13. For Tickets Visit: https://www.kcstarlight.com/events/broadway/

Kansas City Starlight has been a cornerstone of Kansas City cultural arts since the 1950s; Starlight is dedicated to excellence in performing arts. Starlight's mission is to be the home for accessible live arts experiences for all generations and connect the Kansas City community through live arts experiences that entertain, inspire, and engage.