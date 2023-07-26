FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, November 19

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in Jacksonville on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. this holiday season.

Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets are now on sale at fscjartistseries.org for one unforgettable performance in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39.70 for one show only at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.