Local Artist Giovanni Rossi Of Casa Giovanni Debuting At Art Miami

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Florida based artist Giovanni Rossi who is the founder of Casa Giovanni and designer of brass butterfly sculptures will be on view at Art Miami fair starting on Tuesday, December 2 through Sunday, December 7.

This will be the first time he will be participating in this event as an artist. Giovanni is represented by Maison D'Art, Monaco. Casa Giovanni presents hand-made brass butterfly sculptures that capture the instant between stillness and flight. Each piece balances organic delicacy with the strength and glow of brass — a celebration of rebirth, movement, and transformation.

Casa Giovanni is a collection of signature sculptures designed and curated by the gallerist. With over 30 years of experience in the art world, Giovanni Rossi launched the Butterfly collection December 2023, inspired by the beauty of nature and the elegance of butterflies.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to share this unique and beautiful piece of art inspired by butterflies with Art Miami. Since we have launched this two years ago, we have seen a great response in Florida, the United States and International destinations,” said Casa Giovanni founder Giovanni Rossi. “I have spent 30 years of my life building my brand and thinking outside of the box for my clients,” added Rossi.

Today, Giovanni finds inspiration in his past experiences and the profound impact of art that has deeply resonated with him, blending these influences to breathe life into his latest creations. His work conveys a journey of artistic discovery and self-exploration.