WATCH: Footage from SILENT NIGHT, Now Open at Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera (FGO), The Atlanta Opera, and Opera Carolina opened Silent Night November 15 at Florida Grand Opera at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and runs through November 18, before moving to Fort Lauderdale through December 6.

Based on Christian Carion’s 2005 Academy Award–nominated film Joyeux Noël, Silent Night recounts the extraordinary moment in 1914 when Scottish, French, and German soldiers laid down their arms to share a night of peace.

Check out footage from the production here!