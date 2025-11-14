 tracker
CLUE Begins Performances At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week

Performances will begin Tuesday, November 18 and run through Sunday, November 23 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
CLUE Begins Performances At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week Image
The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will present CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film.

The story follows six guests who arrive at Boddy Manor for a dinner that quickly unravels into a fast-paced whodunit involving murder, blackmail, and unexpected twists.

Based on the 1985 Paramount Pictures film and drawing from the iconic characters and settings of the original board game, Clue brings together Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and the rest of the ensemble for a comedic mystery that unfolds room by room.



