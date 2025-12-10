Alhambra Theatre & Dining Will Present MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alhambra Theatre & Dining will open the new year with MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, running from January 8 through February 15.

The production, known internationally for its use of classic pop parodies and its comic approach to midlife experiences, will introduce the story of four women who meet while shopping and form a connection around shared challenges and humor.

The show has earned a global following since its debut, with audiences responding to its music from the 1960s through the 1980s and its focus on community.

“We are excited to bring one of the most beloved and universally relatable shows to the Alhambra stage,” said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of Alhambra Theatre & Dining.

“Our guests love a show that mixes great music, great comedy, and great heart—and Menopause The Musical delivers all three.” As is customary for the venue, the production will be paired with a themed, chef-curated dinner menu created by Executive Chef DeJuan Roy.

