Sarah Brightman Will Return With A WINTER SYMPHONY Holiday Concert In Jacksonville

Sarah Brightman will return to North America with A WINTER SYMPHONY, a holiday production that will make a tour stop in Jacksonville on Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m.

The performance will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and will feature an orchestra, choir, and guest artists. Brightman will perform selections from her holiday repertoire in addition to material from across her career.

VIP options will be available through the “Silver Bells VIP Packages,” which offer several tiers of upgraded experiences. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet packages are available through the event site.

Brightman originated the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in London and on Broadway. In 2024, she returned to the stage as Norma Desmond in the Australian production of Sunset Boulevard, later appearing in Singapore and selected cities in China. Her international performance career includes theatres, arenas, cathedrals, heritage sites, and major global events.

Brightman’s work includes more than 35 million units sold worldwide, over 180 Gold and Platinum awards, and more than one billion streams. Additional information is available at www.sarahbrightman.com.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets begin at the listed price tiers and are available through the official event link. VIP packages are offered separately.

ABOUT Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman is an international soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador known for her contributions to classical crossover music. She is recognized for chart-topping albums including Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony, Dreamchaser, and Hymn, all of which were accompanied by global tours. Brightman has performed at the Concert for Diana, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games, and is the recipient of numerous international honors, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Italian decoration “Cavaliere” in the Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana.