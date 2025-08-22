Choreographer Emily Terndrup Brings OFFSPRING (A Modern Frankenstein) To Dublin Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This September, director and choreographer Emily Terndrup brings her electrifying new work OFFSPRING (A Modern Frankenstein) to Dublin Fringe Festival in a visceral reimagining of Mary Shelley's horror classic. Through a storm of choreography, storytelling, and raw emotion, OFFSPRING thrusts audiences into the chaos, the beauty, and the terror of creation-whether birthing a child, a work of art, or something far more monstrous.

Pulsing with physicality and laced with dark humour, OFFSPRING is a high-voltage hybrid of dance-theatre that interrogates the deeply personal and profoundly universal question: To create or not to create? At its core is a woman in her mid-to-late 30s (Terndrup turns 37 in the middle of the Dublin Fringe Festival run) who is wrestling with the closing window to biological creation-haunted by the cost of motherhood, the weight of consequence, and the fear of vanishing ambition.

Blurring the line between creator and creature, the performance mirrors the very monster it confronts: alive with contradictions, unpredictable, and deeply human.

Lovers of dance-theatre and feminist horror will be captivated by this headlong plunge into the act of creation - in art, in life, and in the body.

Building upon an international career that includes her celebrated work with immersive powerhouses Punchdrunk (The Burnt City, Sleep No More NY/Shanghai), and movement credits spanning from The Almeida Theatre to the Cork Midsummer Festival, Terndrup now turns the microscope inward. With precise choreography that dissolves into chaos, and storytelling that veers from confession to fever dream, she crafts a darkly funny, brutally intimate spectacle that leaves no nerve untouched.

OFFSPRING is a bold meditation on autonomy, control, and the primal desire to leave a mark on the world- even when the act of making it threatens to destroy you.

