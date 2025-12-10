FINDING A VOICE Festival Returns in 2026

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Finding A Voice will return to various venues in Clonmel, Co Tipperary from 5th to 8th March 2026, bringing a programme that celebrates the brilliance and diversity of women composers across history.

Hildegard Transfigured brings the visionary sound world of Hildegard of Bingen into the present through the mesmerising vocal blend of Voice Trio with live visuals by Innerstrings, offering an immersive experience to launch the festival. The festival’s chamber music collaboration with the National String Quartet Foundation brings the acclaimed Banbha Quartet to Clonmel in a programme spanning Romantic gems to bold contemporary writing as part of their Spring tour. Pianists Mary Dullea and Isabelle O’Connell present Duel, an exciting two-piano concert featuring music by Chaminade, Beach, Bonis and Trimble, alongside the world premiere of a new work by Rhona Clarke inspired by Clonmel’s historic Code Duello.

Chamber Choir Ireland adds further distinction with a beautifully shaped programme ranging from early repertoire to recent compositions, demonstrating the ensemble’s renowned expressive clarity. The jazz and improvised music strand features violist-composer Joanna Mattrey with Battle Ready II and acclaimed vocalist Christine Tobin performing Pseudologica Fantastica, bringing adventurous, boundary-pushing, performances to Clonmel in a collaboration with the Improvised Music Company.

Finding a Voice 2026 also sees the welcome continuation of the Emerging Composer Competition in collaboration with the Contemporary Music Centre, giving a platform to Ireland’s most exciting new compositional voices. Finding A Voice deepens its local connections through a special partnership with the FLOW Original Music series, highlighting original songwriting talent from the region and strengthening the festival’s ties with the community.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More