TREASURE ISLAND Panto Comes to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced an all-new production of TREASURE ISLAND as the 2026-27 pantomime, with tickets on sale this week.

The premiere of this brand-new pantomime will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am on Wednesday 26 November with public bookings opening at 10am on Friday 28 November.

TREASURE ISLAND marks Ian Adams' tenth year as pantomime dame in Wolverhampton who once again returns to write the script with comedy panto partner Tam Ryan, returning for his sixth consecutive season.

From the creative team behind this year's Sleeping Beauty, TREASURE ISLAND will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you've come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand! This premiere is a brand-new panto packed with pirates, parrots and pure entertainment!

Karen Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wolverhampton Grand said; “we're incredibly excited to premiere a brand-new pantomime title for Wolverhampton next year. Audiences turn to the Grand Theatre panto for a spectacular show, rivalling West End musicals, created with our local community in mind from the very beginning. This year, with Sleeping Beauty we're pushing the boundaries of what pantomime can offer and with what we have planned for Treasure Island, the magic made will be worth its weight in gold!”

With tickets selling faster each year and celebrity casting to be announced soon, there's no better time to get on board for the festive journey to Treasure Island – a magical panto adventure for all the family!

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More