Cork Arts Theatre Unveils 50th Anniversary 2026 Season

Cork Arts Theatre will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. The Cork theatre will deliver an ambitious programme, producing three contemporary plays, under the banner Re:Directing.

Platforming three Cork born theatre directors: Julie Kelleher, Al Dalton and Katrina Foley, the work will harness the immense talent of Cork theatre artists to create high quality, local, productions that fit within the intimate setting of Cork Arts Theatre.

Cork Arts Theatre Director, Fin Flynn, says “it is going to be an exciting year for CAT. We are a small venue and we punch above our weight in our offering to Cork theatre goers and the opportunities we provide for local artists to showcase their work."

The three plays in the Re:Directing series - Infinity by Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch; Constellations, by Nick Payne, and Girl in the Machine by Stef Smith - differ in style and tone but are thematically linked. All three explore romantic relationships.

On the surface Infinity examines relationships in a romantic context and this clever script poses broader philosophical questions. As a theatre experience it delivers on both an emotional and an intellectual level. Constellations is an existential drama spliced with high concept romance that follows two would-be lovers through parallel universes, while Girl in the Machine is a story of love in a fast-changing digital age.

The multi award-winning set and lighting designer, Aedin Cosgrove, and acclaimed costume designer Valentina Gambardella, will work across all three plays in the Re: Directing series. All three will have a radically different design and the aim is to repurpose materials across the productions where possible. A different sound designer, or composer, is attached to each production to create diverse soundscapes.

Cork Arts Theatre first opened its doors in 1976 and since then the 100-seat theatre has firmly established itself in the affections of Cork theatre goers and is an integral part of the fabric of theatre in Cork.

Fin continues “the Arts Council grant is a recognition of our crucial role in bringing quality theatre to Cork audiences and creating opportunities for Cork artists.

“We were delighted to receive the funding to produce work, in what will be the venue's 50th year. It is a testament to the hard work of everyone who steered this small, but vibrant, theatre through some challenging times.

We won't be resting on our laurels; we are looking forward to continuing to offer great theatre experiences for audiences for the next fifty years.

As for our Re:Directing series of plays, mark the dates in your 2026 calendar now. They are not to be missed.”

Re:Directing dates:

Infinity by Hannah Moscovitch, directed by Julie Kelleher 4th to 14th February, 2026.

Constellations by Nick Payne, directed by Al Dalton, 17th to 21st June, 2026. Presented in partnership with Cork Midsummer Festival.

Girl in the machine by Stef Smith, directed by Katrina Foley, 11th to 21st November, 2026.

